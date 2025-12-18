Who Stays, Who Leaves

After more than five years commenting on Slugger, I can still count the regular female voices roughly on one hand. When almost half the population isn’t represented here, we should be asking why.

This isn’t really about why women may be less likely to arrive here in the first place. That question is interesting, but it’s not something people already here can meaningfully influence. It also fails to capture what it actually feels like for women who do visit, comment, or try to stay engaged, and that’s the part I’m interested in here.

Places can, unintentionally, come to reflect the preferences of the people who dominate the conversation. I’ve had many positive experiences on Slugger, but over time, I’ve found myself commenting considerably less. Part of that hesitation comes from the effort of stepping into a style of discussion that often doesn’t naturally suit me.

For some posters, commenting is a kind of verbal jousting or intellectual performance. Staying engaged in discussions that revolve around point scoring, winning, or repetition takes more energy than I often feel able to give.

There is no doubt that this style of engagement appeals to many people. It rewards confidence, stamina, and an enjoyment in arguing things through.

On the flip side, I’m far more likely to join discussions that feel conversational, thoughtful, and civil, and that leave me energised rather than depleted. Curiosity, connection, or a sense that the conversation is going somewhere are what keep me engaged.

A while ago, I noticed a woman whose comments I really enjoyed reading had deleted her account after a combative exchange. I recognised the calculation behind that decision. The effort required to continue was obvious to me, even if it may not have been obvious to the person she was engaging with.

For me, the real issue is effort versus reward. The prevailing debating style favours those who enjoy asserting positions and defending them, often quite combatively. For many women, the effort required to do that repeatedly, with little sense of return, outweighs the value of continuing.

Much of the writing here begins by setting out a position and then arguing for it. That approach suits people who enjoy debate and defence, but it leaves less space for writing that’s reflective or exploratory.

I find myself far more drawn to pieces that begin with a question rather than a conclusion, and that are interested in what can be learned rather than what can be won. Writing like that makes me pause, think, and sometimes change my mind.

I’ve also noticed that I tend to stay where a conversation feels purposeful or constructive. Spiralling into constant negativity can feel like a poor use of limited energy. I prefer a pragmatic kind of realism: change what we can, park what we can’t, and build on what’s possible.

There’s a higher threshold for participation that many women experience. Before commenting, they’re more likely to feel they need to be fully informed and confident that what they add won’t be dismissed, will be of interest, or will add value. Many of us have an extra internal filter that raises the bar for speaking at all, especially in spaces where put-downs and point scoring are common.

I think the absence of women here is easy to acknowledge and hard to dispute. The more challenging step is to ask what might help change it.

Change here is unlikely to come from a single intervention. It comes from how conversations usually unfold day to day, and from which ways of taking part people find worth the effort to continue.

Over time, I think women are less likely to sustain regular, full engagement, even once they have arrived.

If I take the time to explain, carefully and in good faith, why engaging in a certain way drains me, and that explanation is waved away or treated as oversensitivity, then the invitation to participate isn’t really an invitation at all.

Representation matters, not just in who writes the pieces, but in who’s visible in the comments. Reading comes first, and commenting follows. When the tone feels conversational, and when there are even a few voices that feel relatable, more women are likely to join in.

Much of my experience on Slugger has been positive, and that deserves acknowledgement. The issue isn’t hostility toward women, but a lack of awareness of how certain styles energise some contributors while quietly putting others off, because the effort required to stay engaged is higher.

Nothing here requires anyone to change who they are. It asks for a little more awareness of how the conversation currently works, and of who it works for. I hope Slugger might widen just enough to allow different ways of engagement, so it can feel less exhausting and more worthwhile for everyone. The conversation could be stronger for it, as more people might feel inclined to participate.

Even if the experience I’ve outlined above isn’t shared by everyone, there’s little downside to noticing that some people struggle to keep taking part. That’s the spirit in which I offer it.

Originally from Co. Armagh.