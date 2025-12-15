Gordon Lyons Calls for Call-In Procedure to be Changed

According to Brendan Hughes at the BBC, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has written to all eleven councils regarding the operation of the ‘call-in procedure’ each council operates. To quote the linked article…

“A “call-in” can be requested by 15% of councillors on a local authority. They can request this if they believe a decision was not properly considered (procedural grounds), or that it would disproportionately affect a section of the district (community impact grounds)… For decisions “called in” on community impact grounds, this could lead to councillors voting again. However, the decision would require a “super-majority” to pass – known as a qualified majority – of 80% support.”

Not all councils approach this process in the same way though. Some require consultation with a lawyer to determine if the call in has ‘merit’. If the lawyer determines that the call-in did not have merit, the original decision stands without recourse to a super-majority.

This requirement for a legal opinion to establish if a call-in has ‘merit’ is the subject of Lyon’s letter, with the minister advocating that a call-in should stand regardless of whether it is deemed to have merit or not. According to the BBC, an official on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council says that this ‘would mean “all decisions” called in on community impact grounds “must be reconsidered by qualified majority, regardless of the legal opinion”‘.

The BBC report lists objections and concerns on Lyons’ call

“Belfast councillor Michael Long, city council group leader for the Alliance Party, expressed concern over the minister’s interpretation.”If we followed Gordon Lyons’s proposal, local government I would say is likely to grind to a halt, because basically every single decision could be called in under community impact grounds,” he said.Long said it would mean a minority group of councillors “would be able to stop anything they didn’t like”.”As somebody who is a democrat, I think that would be unwise. It would be something that wouldn’t represent democratic values,” he added.

Belfast councillor Séamas de Faoite, the SDLP’s city council group leader, said it could “bring work to a standstill”…”This is a continuation of the culture war politics that is delivering nothing for ratepayers – the communities minister has clearly rolled in behind it,” he said.”He should be more concerned with addressing increasing poverty and social housing waiting lists.”Council call-ins are there for specific purposes and attempts to abuse them, like assembly procedures have been, will be resisted.”

Lyons himself is quoted in the report as saying the process “shouldn’t be controversial…Issues around call-in are very clear, and I clarified that further by the reissuing of guidance that had already been in place, which sets out what the law actually says and what the law means. So in my mind it’s very, very clear and people should adhere to that.”

