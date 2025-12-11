In the event of a nuclear war Fivemiletown is one of the main targets…

A bizarre story in today’s BelTel:

A senior Russian politician has warned that a Co Tyrone town is on a ‘strike list’ should war break out between Russia and European states. Former Deputy Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin named 23 sites which would be attacked in the UK in the event of conflict. All of the targeted areas are home to facilities which supply weapons and other military kit.

Fivemiletown is the HQ of Cooneen Defence, which says it is the “largest supplier of uniform to the UK Ministry of Defence and supplier to multiple other European Military.”

I am not sure what Tyrone did to annoy the reporter Chris Lindsay, but he really leans into the annihilation of it:

A nuclear strike on Fivemiletown would cause devastation for miles around the small town. It’s highly likely that everyone in Fivemiletown – and far beyond – would be killed immediately in a nuclear attack, depending on the size of the warhead used.

Thousands of people who live further away from Fivemiletown and escaped death in the initial strike would suffer severe burns from the heatwave caused by the nuclear explosion, or could be injured by flying glass and debris. Many would suffer an agonising death from radiation poisoning. A nuclear strike on Fivemiletown would produce a cloud of deadly radioactive particles, which would affect areas many miles from ground zero in Tyrone.

Yikes.

Still never one to miss extolling the benefits of a United Ireland, local Sinn Féin councillor for the Fivemiletown area, Sheamus Greene, said:

“It’s strange that a small town like Fivemiletown is involved in global politics between Russia and the West.

“It’s one more reason why the six counties in the north should united with the south, as then we would live in a neutral country and would not be at risk from Russian attack.”

Nuclear annihilation may affect the prospects of the Tyrone team in the All-Ireland, or maybe all that nuclear energy could lead to genetically mutated superhumans. It’s a coin toss really.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.