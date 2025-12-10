Operation Kenova and Operation Denton Reports

Sir Iain Livingstone and Chief Constable Jon Boutcher yesterday delivered the findings of Operation Kenova and its off-shoot, Operation Denton.

As per the wikipedia article “Operation Kenova is an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland failed to investigate as many as 18 murders in order to protect a high level double agent codenamed Stakeknife who worked for the Force Research Unit, while at the same time he was deeply embedded and trusted within the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA)…Operation Denton is an offshoot of Operation Kenova which examines actions of the Glenanne gang and its links with security forces”

Judith Cummings, writing for the BBC, summarised the key points of the report, saying

“Scappaticci was an Army agent, run primarily by the Force Research Unit (FRU) – the agent-handling unit in the Army. In the past MI5 has said its involvement with him was “peripheral”. However the report says the security service was closely involved in his handling. MI5 knew about him from the point of recruitment and received regularly briefing about his activities. Somebody from the agent-handling unit in the Army told the Kenova investigators that “everything done in respect of Stakeknife was done with MI5’s knowledge and consent and MI5 had an influential role”. “MI5 had automatic sight of all Stakeknife intelligence and therefore was aware of his involvement in serious criminality,” the report added…”

Cummings also emphasises that the report finds Stakeknife committed horrendous crimes (he is implicated in 14 murders), that protecting the asset that the intelligence services had in Stakeknife often meant the intelligence he supplied was not acted upon (meaning, as the report says, ‘he took more lives than he saved’) and that his handlers in the British Army did everything they could to prevent him being arrested by the then RUC, including flying him out of Northern Ireland on a military aircraft for a ‘holiday’.

The British government denied permission for Stakeknife to be named in the report, with Secretary of State Hilary Benn citing ongoing legal action, but Jon Boutcher said whilst presenting the report…

“To directly quote a solicitor for the Kenova families, who spoke to the BBC in 2024, ‘the dogs in the street know that Fred Scappaticci is the agent Stakeknife’.”

On Operation Denton, Sky News reported that

“It finds an “easily defined Glenanne gang did not exist” but rather the name “evolved” to become a “convenient shorthand construct to group together the horrific activities of a broader network of paramilitary groups”.This includes the wider Ulster Volunteer Force and Mid-Ulster UVF acting with corrupt members of the security forces, including the Royal Ulster Constabulary and Ulster Defence Regiment. It also finds that the UVF was responsible for the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings, and there was no specific intelligence that could have prevented the attacks, which claimed 33 lives.It remains the biggest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles.”

The BBC report on Operation Denton adds that the report says…

“This review has not identified any evidence or intelligence which would indicate that British security forces colluded with the UVF (Ulster Volunteer Force) to carry out the attacks in Dublin or Monaghan…nor has any evidence of state collusion been identified.”

Families of victims expressed scepticism on there being no collusion.

“Margaret Irwin, who represents families affected by the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, said while she accepted the central finding, it did not prove there was no collusion. She said the report highlighted a “dearth of information”, namely there is little to no information about who made the bombs, where they were stored or collected or the route taken.She added that the families will take stock after the full report is published. Alan Bracknell, whose father Trevor was shot dead in a bar in Silverbridge in south Armagh in 1975, said the report found collusion had been “wide-known and accepted within society here”.

You can read the report here (PDF)…

