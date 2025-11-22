Covid Inquiry Criticises Both Westminster And Stormont

The latest report from the ongoing Covid Inquiry will make awkward reading for those who had to make the big decisions during the Pandemic. According to the BBC report…

“The UK response to Covid was “too little, too late” and led to thousands more deaths in the first wave, an inquiry into government decision-making says. The report also said lockdown may have been avoided if voluntary steps such as social distancing and isolating those with symptoms along with household members had been brought in earlier than 16 March 2020. By the time ministers acted it was too late and lockdown was inevitable, the report said, then a week-long delay introducing it led to 23,000 more deaths in England in the first wave than would have been seen otherwise. The report criticised the governments of all four nations and described a “chaotic culture” in Downing Street. Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett said that while government was presented with unenviable choices under extreme pressure, “all four governments failed to appreciate the scale of the threat or the urgency of response it demanded in the early part of 2020.”

Major failings of the UK government response highlighted by the report include Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle and Boris Johnson’s vacillations as the second wave of the virus approached in the autumn of 2020.

Local politicians and Stormont are not spared.

Brendan Hughes, writing for the BBC, reports

“The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has found that decision-making in Northern Ireland was “chaotic”…”The decision-making in Northern Ireland was chaotic, and infected by political machination. “The strained relationship between ministers contributed to an incoherent approach,” Baroness Hallett continued. “The circuit breaker restrictions were extended for a week, then lapsed for one week, before being introduced for two weeks.” She said this one week lapse correlated to a 25% increase in cases. “In Northern Ireland, the power sharing arrangements weakened the ability of the executive to respond, and decision making by the Northern Ireland Executive itself was marred by political disputes. Baroness Hallett said the relationships between ministers were “poor” and “detrimental to good decision making”. The report said Northern Ireland’s devolved structures offered an opportunity to show decisions were being made “by all parties collectively for the greater good”. But “on multiple occasions” decision-making was “marred by political disputes between Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin ministers”.

The BBC goes on to state that among the failings highlighted by the report were Sinn Féin’s approach to the funeral of Bobby Storey and that during November 2020 then First Minister Arlene Foster had used cross-community votes to score political points in the Assembly.

