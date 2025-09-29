Europe Triumphs at Ryder Cup In Spite of Disgraceful Crowd Behaviour

Normally, this is a story we would leave to our daily posts. But the recently concluded Ryder Cup, in which Team Europe (including local man Rory McIlroy) clinched victory yesterday made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Team Europe was subjected to an unprecedented level of abuse by American fans at the venue as this report in the Independent records…

“Shane Lowry fired a two-word expletive towards an American fan at the Ryder Cup as tensions spilled over in the Saturday fourballs at Bethpage Black. The Irishman was left furious after a fan directed an insult and disturbed his partner Rory McIlroy as he was about to play a shot on the fourth hole, with Europe dominating the cup in New York after a 8.5-3.5 lead following the morning foursomes. Lowry responded on the course, though, with his eagle turning the match blue with the advantage heading to the fifth, with police later tasked with settling the hostile crowd on the next hole.”

Other forms of abuse included one of the event MCs leading the American fans in a foul-mouthed chant against Rory McIlroy (for which she later apologised and withdrew from the rest of the event) to partisan fans attempting to distract the European golfers during their swings against game etiquette but it all culminated in the disgraceful spectacle of Erica Stoll, McIlroy’s wife, having a beer thrown over her.

So why did events at a Golf Tournament of all things turn so poisonous? This clearly went far beyond a normal level of rivalry. Guardian deputy US sports editor Bryan Armen Graham has a theory…

“But framing Bethpage as a one-off misses the larger point. What happened here didn’t invent the tone of American life so much as reflect what’s been an incremental breakdown in public behavior. The country now lives in all-caps, from school-board meetings that sound like street rallies and comment sections that have spilled into the street. The algorithm bankrolls outrage, the put-down is political vernacular and the culture applauds “saying the quiet part out loud”. In 2025 you can say almost anything in public and be cheered for it (unless you’re Jimmy Kimmel). Put a rope line and a microphone in front of that mix and you get exactly what you got at the Ryder Cup: people testing boundaries not because the moment needs them to, but because they’ve been told volume is virtue. Some might argue golf, in the US particularly, has always been a sport for white conservatives, but it’s hard to remember galleries calling opposing players “faggots” and openly deriding their wives until recently. What could have changed?”

