Assembly Rooms Alliance welcomes Council decision…

| Readers 0
"Former Exchange and Assembly Rooms, Belfast (August 2014) - geograph.org.uk - 4111395" by Albert Bridge is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

The Assembly Rooms Alliance heartily welcomes Belfast City Council’s unanimous decision at their meeting on Monday 1 September to proceed with the purchase for £2.7 million of the city’s historic Assembly Rooms and neighbouring properties.

Agreement has been reached with the owners, Castlebrooke, on the terms of the purchase, and following the Council decision all that remains to be done is the completion of the relevant legal documentation.

This is a vital step on the road to the restoration of the building and securing its future as a multi-faceted cultural icon for the citizens of Belfast and visitors from afar. It is one that the Alliance has campaigned for over the last four years.

We appreciate the challenges that the Council faced in coming to this decision in what are straightened financial times. All credit to councillors for recognising that their original reliance on Castlebrooke had proved misplaced and that they had to adopt an alternative and positive course of action.

It is immediately further good news that the Council, once it has taken possession of the building, will take steps to ensure that the building is properly secured, and will take interim remedial measures to prevent further deterioration of the fabric.

The council will undertake an options appraisal to determine the future use of the building, though we understand that their welcome intention is that it should be used exclusively for public and cultural purposes

In this context the Alliance has already made public its preferred options for the building.

The magnificent banking hall with an audience capacity of up to 250 can fulfil the original enlightenment role of the building as a multi-cultural venue for concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and theatre. Its limited use in this way between 2000 and 2012 demonstrated this potential.

The Enlightenment at the Assembly Rooms will explore the role of the building during the enlightenment era elaborating on key episodes such as the assembly of the blind harpers in 1792, the United Irishmen including the McCracken family, but also including enlightenment figures who opposed the 1798 rebellion.

The proposed Museum of the Troubles and Peace at the Assembly Rooms will occupy much of the rest of the building.

This will make use of the latest technology to explore all our experiences ‘without fear or favour’. The proposed siting of the Museum at the Assembly Rooms has the advantage that this is a central and neutral location. The objectives are to explore the period of the Troubles from a variety of viewpoints – there is no single narrative – and to celebrate the Irish Peace Process.

We are aware that there may be other proposals for the use of the building. We recognise that it is up to councillors to determine the appropriate process for going forward and to determine the outcome. We do believe that the planned options appraisal should provide for public scrutiny of all proposals rather than being one conducted simply behind closed doors.

We would also urge that the process should be undertaken as quickly as possible.

We and the public all wish to see the Assembly Rooms fulfilling its potential without any undue delay.

 

 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Fianna Gael Irish Presidential candidate Heather Humphries husband was in the Orange Order over 50 years ago. So what?

Slugger O'Toole

The Daily Thread For Monday 15th September 2025

Slugger O'Toole

Open Weekend – Politics Free Zone… (13th & 14th September 2025)

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation