The Daily Thread For Tuesday 9th September 2025

| Readers 2288
the word tuesday written in cut out letters
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Here you can post and discuss news stories, social media links, or whatever is on your mind.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Slugger O'Toole

The Daily Thread For Thursday 11th September 2025

Brian O'Neill

What once looked like a tool to connect the world increasingly resembles a centrifuge, spinning us apart while nobody seems able, or willing, to switch it off…

Slugger Team

Is it fair?

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation