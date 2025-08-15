The 15% Rule: How Belfast’s Irish Signage Policy Skews Democracy…

DeBeer is a one-off essay writer with influences from all over Northern Ireland and slightly beyond…’Aye one-off all right’…one-off until the next time…

I did a double-take recently when I read that Sarah Bunting, DUP group leader for Belfast City Council, was criticising the Council decision to erect Irish Language signage in Shandon Park, an affluent street in the outer reaches of east Belfast. The decision to erect signs was taken on the back of just 16.8% of residents in favour of the signs, with 49.59% against. What was somewhat unusual was that the Alliance Party was actually against the signage on this occasion, as they usually vote along with Nationalists on signage issues.

My surprise was due to Bunting citing ‘democracy’ reasons as a reason for opposing the signs. Finally, I thought, someone within unionism is showing ‘signs’ of getting it. Many things are revealing about the Shandon Park controversy, one of which is that it was initially blocked by unionist and Alliance votes at the Committee. However, a full meeting of Council made sure that Nationalist plus other smaller parties got their way.

Usually, unionists are all over the place on this issue of Irish Language signage, and easily played, and easily made to look or make themselves look insincere. When asked about their reasons for not supporting dual signage, answers vary from cost, community relations in a localised area, a street becoming unwelcoming for those of unionist background, or the more tenuous and ridiculous ‘we should then have Polish or Chinese signs’. While there may be some logic in some of these answers, they are easily countered and made to look lacklustre by the Nationalist plus Alliance and Others political majority in Belfast, and across Northern Ireland. Nationalist plus Others soundbites are along the lines of ‘the Irish language is for everyone’, ‘unionists have nothing to fear from the language’, ‘Presbyterians saved the language’, as well as the familiar blanket accusations of unionist bigotry and insularity etc. Nationalism sounds positive, inclusive and progressive, while unionism is backward, defensive, unable to explain itself and running scared.

Irish nationalism must be very pleased with itself and with this policy it seems determined to operate. Having a policy passed in Belfast City Council whereby just 15% of the residents of a particular street is enough to have Irish Language signage erected, represents a win-win for them. They have the advancement and expansion of the Irish Language alongside it’s associated political and cultural connotations, as well as the further confused and garbled look for unionism into the bargain. Not to mention the enjoyment of running rings around unionism once more. On their own patches. One can imagine the smirks.

Well, it’s high time political unionism got articulate on this issue, and developed a coherent strategy, something it is not renowned for. There should be 2 main responses, in my opinion.

The first, main opposition to this unfair policy (and BTW we oppose the policy, not the Irish Language) should be on DEMOCRACY grounds. 15% being able to impose its wishes on everyone else is clearly anti-democratic. A 50% threshold is democratic, we unionists (most of us) would accept IL signs at such a democratic threshold, for example, although I still hold that a street-by-street survey policy promotes division and sets neighbour against neighbour, and is a sore-picker in a post conflict society. Unionism is not against the Irish Language, indeed we support it where, a reasonable, probably 50% threshold is reached; democratically more fair. We are accepting, and even pleased for all those streets in West Belfast where the democratic wishes of Irish-language lovers are borne out. But in East Belfast, and elsewhere in the City, 15% is a gross distortion of democracy and we cannot support it. This is especially true in a post-conflict society, 15% is not Parity of Esteem. But that is more for the Second Point.

When it comes to discussing the 15% policy, unionists should not make the mistake of being drawn into the merits of the language. We know many Protestants and Unionists enjoy the Irish language, or Irish dancing, or literature, or music, or whatever. We know Presbyterians saved the language (apparently). We know there’s the odd Orange Lodge that has Gaelic on its banner. But absolutely none of this matters one iota when it comes to the specific question of whether a particular street should have an IL sign. Not one iota, so unionists need to stop letting nationalism (and the media) deflect in this manner so that they get to employ their ‘progressives are us’ tactic which for this policy is certainly not true. Because the issue in question here is DEMOCRACY, and democracy alone. It does not matter if No 4 Appletree Gardens doesn’t want IL signage as they want the Council’s money spent on clearing graffiti or on Rates Relief instead, that No.6 doesn’t want it as they simply don’t relate to the Language, that No.8 wants Chinese signs instead, that No. 10 thinks it an underhand ploy by Republicans.

The differing reasons why various residents on a street don’t want it DO NOT MATTER AT ALL. In a democracy, a supposed secret ballot, different people vote for (or against) something for a multitude of different reasons. They don’t then have to explain their reasons. It is the fact that the residents don’t want the signs, is what matters. So please, political unionism, stop being sidetracked and rendered incoherent and unfocused on this issue. I hear it all the time when it comes up on the radio, unionists get bogged down and struggle on why they don’t want the signage. That is a different issue. Nationalism plus Alliance and Others have advanced a policy using their majority in the Council chamber, to then legally technically impose the Irish Language right throughout an already divided city on streets where it is not wanted. It is a skewing of democracy.

I have also heard unionists make comparisons with Orange Order Parades in contested areas. This is ridiculously self-defeating. Most OO Parades are not controversial, most in areas that broadly welcome them. The few that are in contested spaces happen once, maybe twice a year. They are not permanent fixtures, 365 days a year, like an Irish Language sign. Unionists should stop making this comparison and counter with the aforementioned ‘Not 365’ argument when comparisons are made by Nationalists.

Incidentally, it really surprises me that such an unjust policy is not subject to legal challenge for one reason or another. I’m sure someone with legal knowledge will explain why.

The Second reason why the 15% policy should be called out is that it has high potential to be devastating for local community relations, in otherwise quiet, mixed, post-conflict streets. Political Nationalists know this all too well, yet proceed with a butter-wouldn’t-melt routine, where it is unionists who are made out to be the bad guys. I would go so far as to say the imposition of the 15% policy is highly cynical from Nationalism. Perhaps Alliance are currently reflecting on this point, as because even though APNI voted against signs in Shandon Park due to the large discrepancy between 49.59% against and 16.8% in favour, Nationalism and Others still forced it through. It is highly revealing that Nationalism is so determined to force it through in Shandon Park with these survey results, dismissing even the concerns of Alliance. Maybe Alliance naturally have more concerns when the harmony of Middle Class streets might be impacted? This extreme 15% policy is undermining feelings of a United Community, promoting bad feeling along tribal lines, in mixed streets that were doing just fine. Why does Nationalism want to disturb the peace in such streets, it’s almost as if it has something cynical to gain. And yet, there is the outside chance (faint hope?) that this cynical manipulation provides the catalyst for unionism to finally get its act together, get more focused, thoughtful and strategic, and a cautionary tale for Alliance, as it reveals closer truths about Nationalism’s tactics, strategy and disregard, into the future.

So come on, political unionism. This is 15% rule is a cynical manipulation of local democracy, a reckless, democratic-deficit policy with a number of corrosive sectarian outworkings at high risk of emerging from it. We really don’t need that in east Belfast, or anywhere in NI. There is genuine and rational sense of grievance on this issue, and I’m not sure where the resolve comes from. Certainly a much more articulate and calmly assertive unionism showing clarity of leadership would help and give some confidence back to those feeling democracy should not be producing this trickery at street level, post conflict. Perhaps the Alliance Party should be taking a much more considered yet assertive view from here on in, for we know that when democracy gets skewed in NI, the goals of stability, prosperity, delivery, and mutual respect take a hit.

