Weekly Bulletin

Infrastructure Minister still committed to A5 after judge rules that upgrade plans breach Climate Change Act

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said she remains committed to delivering a new A5, after a judicial review ruled that the plans were not in line with the Climate Change Act. According to BBC News, Mr Justice McAlinden ruled that the Department was in breach of Section 52, having failed to produce evidence that upgrading the A5 would be consistent with overall climate targets. Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday (24 June), Minister Kimmins said it was a “hugely disappointing day”, and paid tribute to the members of the Enough is Enough campaign. The DUP and SDLP criticised the Climate Change Act, with DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley calling for a review and repeal of “radical climate change targets”, and SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan calling for emergency legislation “to ensure that the Climate Change Act cannot be used to delay measures to protect human life”. Minister Kimmins reiterated that she wanted to find a way forward with the project, saying “do not think that the problem it is insurmountable; we can remedy this.” Irish Minister of State Charlie McConalogue, a Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal, confirmed on Wednesday (25 June) the €600m (£511m) funding commitment from the Irish Government for the project remains in place.

What Next: The Irish News reports that the Department of Infrastructure will write to owners of land vested by the Department for the project. DUP agriculture spokesperson Michelle McIlveen MLA said there must be “immediate clarity” as to whether the vesting orders will be rescinded and whether farmers will receive compensation for destruction of land and loss of business.

Paper suggests infrastructure levy to address shortfall in NI Water funding

A joint position paper commissioned by NI Chamber, the Construction Employers Federation (CEF), and the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has proposed an infrastructure levy to address underinvestment in NI wastewater infrastructure. The paper notes that NI Water is facing a £900m funding shortfall in the next three years and a further £2b from 2028 to 2033. It states that “a continued failure to bring forward any of the necessary wastewater infrastructure projects within the next three years” means that an estimated 6,150 homes will be unable to be built. The report suggests substantial borrowing coupled with a domestic infrastructure levy attached to rates, along with other actions proposed by the Department of Infrastructure, to address the funding gap. The proposed levy would increase average annual rates by £101.15, potentially reaching an additional £121.40 over a five or six-year period. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA said in the Assembly on Monday (23 June) that she is opposed to putting a “financial burden” on consumers during a time of increased cost of living.

What Next: This week, Minister Kimmins introduced the Water, Sustainable Drainage and Flood Management Bill to the Assembly, which will allow for greater use of natural drainage systems in managing wastewater. And a public consultation on developer contributions closed on Friday (27 June). These measuers are part of Minister Kimmins’ “three-pronged approach” to tackling the wastewater crisis, along with seeking additional investment for NI Water. CEF Chief Executive Mark Spence said the “proposals on developer contributions and sustainable drainage” fell “far short of addressing the barriers to economic growth and environmental decline”.

Survey finds Windsor Framework is causing “widespread disruption”

A survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has found that the Windsor Framework is “creating severe disruption for small businesses and fracturing the UK Internal Market”. 78% of Northern Ireland businesses and 56% of GB businesses reported negative effects, and 34% of firms who provide goods or services between NI and GB have “halted trade with the other region entirely rather than contend with the Windsor Framework’s demanding requirements”. The report also identified issues including uncertainty around upcoming rule changes, gaps in government support, and insufficient understanding of how to take advantage of Dual Market Access. According to The Independent, in an appearance before the House of Lords’ Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday (25 June), Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn MP said “goods are flowing” and said the UK Government are listening to stakeholders. However, former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Empey raised the FSB survey as evidence of a “disconnect” between what the Government and businesses are saying. TUV leader Jim Allister MP said the report and the NISRA figures on trade diversion showed it is “past the point” where the UK Government should implement safeguarding actions unilaterally under Article 16.

What Next: Alan Lowry, Chair of FSB Northern Ireland, said the report is a “call to action” for policymakers to “simplify processes, improve communication, and ensure support is accessible”.

Sinn Féin: Today [26 June], we have launched Sinn Féin’s case for an All Island Health & Care System. Join the conversation and have your say at [email protected] Tá sé in am don phleanáil. See full document here: http://sinnfein.ie”.

Paul Frew MLA (DUP, North Antrim): “My public consultation on my Private Members Bill on a statutory individual duty of candour is only weeks away from being launched, when everyone will be able to have their say on what an individual duty of candour will mean for them”.

Alliance Party: “The DUP Education Minister needs to urgently resolve the crisis in special educational needs provision, says @NickDMathison. There is a lack of confidence from school leaders they will be supported by the EA and Department. The Minister needs to lay out a plan to regain trust”.

Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “Amid lots to despair about Stormont, some things are doable and affordable. Pleased to meet the Belfast night czar as he presented the petition to bring permanent night buses to Belfast weekends. And there’s cross-partly support – fair play @PhillipBrett21for work on it”.

UUP :MOTION PASSED. Our motion calling for Improved Sentencing Practices in Northern Ireland has passed in the Assembly today. It’s time for the Justice Minister to act. #MakeNIWork”.

Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “Pressing for action on unchecked immigration crossing from the Irish Republic #TUV #JimAllister”. [see video]

Mal O’Hara (Green Party NI leader): “Time to move on from the outdated A5 road project. 1) Invest in safety measures and road maintenance to save lives and reduce harm. 2) Use the rest of the money (£1.7B) to bring forward the All Island Rail Review recommendation for a new train line from Portadown to Derry.”

Extra £200 million over five years could be “gamechanger” for PSNI, says Justice Minister

Speaking to BBC NI following public disorder in Northern Ireland, Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA said the expected allocation of an extra £200m for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) could be a “gamechanger” for the organisation. In January 2025, the PSNI said it needed £200 million over five years to recruit hundreds of new officers, ultimately bringing its workforce from its current 6,200 officers, an all-time low, to 7,000 officers. Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, Minister Long said she had been constructing a business case on the matter for some time, adding that real progress had been made. She added that the PSNI currently has a £20 million funding gap as a result of pressures such as overtime and that the recruitment of more officers could alleviate the issue. Such investment in recruitment would improve public safety and also allow officers to “get their rest days” and “look after their health”, said the Justice Minister. In the context of recent public disorder and rioting, Minister Long called the riots a “drain on the resources of PSNI” and that a significant amount of the successful bid of an additional £5 million will have already been spent on the impact of the riots. She added that without the impact of the riots this additional funding could have contributed towards the £7 million of funding needed for the PSNI to address recruitment issues this year.

Economy Minister welcomes report on Regional Balance

On Thursday (26 June) the Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA welcomed a report by Ulster University Economic Policy Centre and independent economist Maureen O’Reilly. The report covers regional inequality trends in advanced economies, regional growth in Northern Ireland, considerations on what matters for regional balance and produces policy suggestions on the matter. On ‘Good Jobs’, defined as a non-zero hour contract and pays Real Living Wage, figures showed a significant percentage point difference between Belfast, the best performer, and Causeway Cost and Glens, the worst performer in this area. On economic inactivity rates, the report noted that economic inactivity rates have been steadily falling in NI since 1994, but some local government districts have not fallen at the same rate. Moreover, it found that, separately, both Belfast and Derry City & Strabane have more than twice the rate of inactivity due to health reasons than Lisburn & Castlereagh. Also on employment, it found that six Council areas performed above the NI average employment growth, five below average and several significantly below average. Using its findings, the report suggested the following: invest in regional infrastructure and connectivity; strengthen education, skills and innovation ecosystems; create place-based business development and clusters; leverage external and cross-border opportunities; and monitor, evaluate and adapt regional balance efforts.

Minister holds round table event on Climate Change, Flood Risk and Development

On Thursday (26 June) the Department for Infrastructure reported on the Climate Change, Flood Risk and Development Round Table event opened by the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA. The event brought together around 100 delegates from a variety of organisations, including developers, planners, public sector, engineers and the environment. In a Department press release, Minister Kimmins referenced Storm Éowyn and the “devasting impact” it had on communities. She added that “we cannot control the weather – but we can take appropriate actions to mitigate the problems our changing climate can cause” and referred to her department’s ‘Adapting to Climate’, one of the department’s seven Foundations for A Better Future. In attendance was Met Office Climate Scientist, Victoria Ramsey. Ms Ramsey said there are two strands to responding to climate change: mitigation against the worst impacts by reducing greenhouse gasses and the need to adapt to changes

Minister Muir welcomes rise in farm incomes for 2024

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA welcomed the rise in farm incomes for 2024 which were published on Thursday (26 June). The publication indicated that the ‘Total Income from Farming’ (TIFF) in Northern Ireland rose by 62.5% (56.2% in real terms) from £471million in 2023 to £766 million in 2024. Additionally, Total Gross Output for agriculture in Northern Ireland was 8% higher at £3.19 billion in 2024. Commenting on the publication, Minister Muir welcomed the increase in farm incomes for 2024 and assigned the increase as being due to improved market prices for milk, beef and lamb, combined with some reduction in feed and fertiliser prices for the year. Also in his statement, Minister Muir noted the impact of fluctuating market conditions on farmers, often caused by the world markets. He confirmed his Department’s focus on helping farmers mitigate cost and price pressures through improving productivity, while also addressing environmental sustainability.

Education Minister announces £31 million investment in Teacher Professional Learning Fund

On Monday (23 June), Education Minister, Paul Givan MLA, announced £31 million investment over the next three years to the Teacher Professional Learning (TPL) Fund. The TPL Fund aims to ensure all schools can access high-quality professional learning, providing schools with dedicated funding to support professional development over a three-year period. The funding forms a key part of the Department’s TransformED Strategy launched in March 2025. Funding will cover a range of areas including funding for substitute cover and participation in professional learning networks. Minister Givan said the TPL Fund will help to ensure that every teacher in NI has access to “meaningful, high-quality professional learning, enabling them to grow, collaborate and lead in an ever-evolving educational landscape”.

Communities Minister announces new fund for investment in sustainability of community facilities

On Thursday (26 June), Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA announced a new funding scheme that will deliver refurbishment works to buildings, halls and facilities used by community and voluntary organisations across Northern Ireland, known as the Northern Ireland Community Infrastructure Fund pilot scheme. With funding launching in autumn 2025, the pilot scheme, subject to approval, will provide around £4million of funding for community and voluntary organisations to enable them to keep the premises they use fit for purpose, supporting organisations to remain sustainable. Eligible projects may include repairs, heating upgrades, disability access improvements, and internal refurbishments. Minister Lyons said he wants this fund to be a “catalyst, not just for refurbishment, but for regeneration”.

Draft Occupied Territories Bill published

On Wednesday (25 June), Tánaiste Simon Harris TD published a broad outline of the updated Occupied Territories Bill, the Journal reports. The Bill, now renamed as the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill, would prohibit the import of goods that originate in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Harris said he would seek to include services that originate in the territories in an enhanced version of the Bill due to go before an Oireachtas committee for examination. He emphasised that he has “zero policy difference” with the Opposition with regard to including services, but said “I’m not in the business of putting together legislation that would fall at the first legal hurdle”. He called on the Opposition to support the Government in putting pressure on other EU countries to introduce similar legislation

Cost of housing homeless in Dublin expected to reach €355m

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has told the Oireachtas committee on housing that the cost of housing homeless families and individuals in Dublin is expected to reach €355m in 2025, up from €320m last year. According to the Irish Independent, DRHE director Mary Hayes said there is “strong will to move away” from contracting from the private sector. Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said child homelessness is a “crisis of epic proportions”. He said it is “exasperating” to have to repeatedly deliver the message that even short-term exposure to homelessness “can have a lifelong impact on children”. He added that current laws which treat children as a dependant of homeless adults need to be changed to address specific circumstances.

Sinn Féin tables motion to extend presidential voting rights to Irish citizens in NI and overseas

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion seeking to extend presidential voting rights to Irish citizens in Northern Ireland and overseas, RTÉ News reports. Speaking in the Dáíl on Wednesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said it is “a violation of democracy that Irish citizens in the six counties and those living abroad are denied the right to vote for their Uachtaráin [President]”. Minister of State with Responsibility for Diaspora Neale Richmond TD said that the Government would not be opposing the motion, but said there needed to be a “clear campaign” before a setting a date for a referendum to expand the franchise. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD called for the referendum to be held on the same date as the presidential election later this year. However, he said that while he supported extending the vote to the Irish diaspora, he said this is a “bigger decision” that could be looked at down the line, and that the first step should be expanding the vote to Irish citizens in the north.

Victim of surreal injustice – Sam McBride

Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride writes that his 2019 book on the cash-for-ash scandal had been secretly used by Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to “train its new AI ‘brain’”. While he says “the digital age has numbed us to piracy”, it is still usually “the work of disreputable and often anonymous outfits”. In this case, it is one of the biggest companies in the world. It is, McBride argues, “indefensible that millions of books have, without permission or recompense, been used to build a sort of artificial brain which Mark Zuckerberg hopes will make him even richer”. The move towards AI is “founded on a profoundly unethical model,” he adds. Meta claims it used these works under fair use, but its employees were “careful to keep the material off Facebook’s servers”, suggesting they knew it was “something shameful to be hidden”. The many mistakes that AI makes is a product of mimicking stolen material. McBride cites one example where “Microsoft’s CoPilot AI insisted to me that I’d written a book on the DUP in 2021,” which he had not. He says AI is “teaching us to accept that if it mostly tells us the truth, that’s a good deal”. However, he warns that AI “can now no more be uninvented than can the atom bomb”, and urges governments not to “behave like servants before Big Tech”. He concludes by noting that the “anarchic world” being created by the “AI arms race” will ultimately “devour some of those now at its forefront”.

Friday 27 – Sunday 29 June

Welsh Labour Party Conference – Venue Cymry, Llandudno



Monday 30 June

The Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister and the Communities Minister will answer questions in the chamber. View the full order paper here.

Monday 30 June

Windsor Framework Independent Monitoring Panel to submit its report to the NI Secretary – Read more here.



Tuesday 1 June

The Economy Minister and the First and deputy First Minister will answer questions in the chamber. The Assembly will also vote on a new stnading order which would require a debate on the programme of Executive legislation View the full order paper here.

Tuesday 1 July – Thursday 2 July

ICTU Biennial Delegate Conference, Waterfront Hall, Belfast – Read more here.



Wednesday 2 June

The Assembly Committees for Infrastructure, Economy, Finance, Education, and The Executive Office will meet – View committee agendas here.



Thursday 3 June

The Communities Minister will appear before the Communities Committee on Thursday. The Assembly Committees for Agriculture, Health, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the Public Accounts Committee will meet – View committee agendas here.

Saturday 5 July

NI Assembly summer recess begins

