MLAs Falling Foul of Equality Laws?

Are our MLAs breaking the law in the manner in which they go about recruiting their staff? This BBC investigative report suggests the answer is possibly…

“Dozens of Northern Ireland Assembly members are recruiting staff in a way that could risk claims of unlawful discrimination, a BBC News NI investigation has found.They include First Minister Michelle O’Neill, as the “essential criteria” for some jobs in her constituency office suggested applicants should hold certain political beliefs. Recruitment guidance issued to members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) says they should give “equality of opportunity to all candidates irrespective of… political opinion”. The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland said that, while there are “exceptions” in employment law, the job ads could be “open to a claim for unlawful discrimination”.”

There seems to be two points of view on this.

The first point of view is that, given working for a political party is inherently political, MLAs may assume that they will work best with those who support their political party and who wish to see them succeed. The report indicates that Sinn Féin is the party which is most likely to see supporting Sinn Féin and its ethos as an essential criteria for roles offered as many job postings (according to the report) “said candidates should have a “strong” or “proven commitment to Sinn Féin’s values”. The report shows that Sinn Féin is not alone on this though, with both the UUP and SDLP being cited as using similar language in their own recruitment, albeit on a smaller scale.

An opposing point of view is that as these roles are often funded out of the public purse, our equality legislation says the jobs should go to the individual who is best qualified, regardless of their political opinions. The report quotes…“Belfast-based employment solicitor Cormac Rice (as having) expressed concern over job vacancies being “contingent upon a predisposition towards a specific political persuasion”. He said it “may undermine equality of opportunity and the need to ensure that the best candidate is appointed”.

It’s hard to know where to land on this. On the one hand, you want to presume that for a given job (particularly one paid for through our taxes) that the best person for the role gets the job. On the other hand, when the role is so inherently political, surely it can be argued that your political opinions are an inescapable component of whether you are the best person for that role? Leaving aside the likelihood of a hardcore TUV supporting individual ever applying to work for a Sinn Féin MLA, would that ever actually work in practice?

