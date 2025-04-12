Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week…

PM holds talks with FM and dFM to discuss US tariffs

On Friday (11 April), Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call with political leaders from NI, Scotland, and Wales to discuss the impact of tariffs on UK exports to the United States. US President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% on almost all imports, in addition to 25% tariffs on cars and steel and aluminium products. The First Minister and deputy First Minister both raised concerns about the particular impact of EU retaliatory tariffs on NI businesses. Under the Windsor Framework, any EU tariffs on US goods apply would apply in NI. While there is a reimbursement scheme provided by the UK Government, First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the Prime Minister that based on engagement with local businesses, the scheme needs to be simplified. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she also used the meeting to raise concerns about the rise in national insurance contributions, and asked the PM to set up a support package for local employers.

What Next: BBC News NI reported that talks focused on a wider economic deal the UK hopes to strike with the US and plans to improve domestic competitiveness.

Minister Muir rejects claim that management of designated sites is increasing risk of wildfires

On Monday (7 April), Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir described last weekend’s fires in the Mourne Mountains as “abhorrent”, adding that he was “extremely disappointed” that fires continue to be deliberately lit in the Mournes. In a statement, he urged landowners to refrain from any prescribed burning in the remaining open season window, which ends on Monday 14 April. However, on Tuesday (8 April) the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) also issued a statement, claiming that the restrictions on the management of designated sites are increasing the risk of wildfires. The UFU recently opposed a recommendation from the Office of Environmental Protection report which called increasing the designation of protected sites in NI. However, speaking to the News Letter on Wednesday (9 April), Minister Muir said the UFU’s claims were “misguided”, adding that the most effective solution to wildfires “is to return these areas to fully functioning bog ecosystems”.

What Next: The UFU has called for the reactivation of the Northern Ireland Wildfire Stakeholder Forum. UFU President William Irvine said this would allow farmers, DAERA, and the NI Environment Agency “to work together to create a more balanced approach to reduce wildfire risk and protect upland habitats”.

NI has the highest level of deprivation in the UK

A new study from Queen’s University Belfast has found that Northern Ireland has much higher levels of employment, health, and educational deprivation than the rest of the UK. The region has the highest level of the most deprived areas in the UK at 25%, with the next closest being he North East of England at 21%. Twenty-eight per cent of areas in NI were described as deprived by poor health, followed by 23% in Scotland and 16% in North East England. The study also found that 27% of people in NI are educationally deprived, defined as people with no qualifications as a percentage of all those over 16. Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick of Ulster University told the Belfast Telegraph that the figure were not surprising, attributing the high levels of deprivation to a lack of investment in public services. She also said there is a “huge disconnect” between deprived communities and politicians. People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said “years of political instability, inaction and ineptitude” were to blame. He also criticised Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons for failing to bring forward an Anti-Poverty Strategy, and for deciding to “focus his efforts on naming and shaming people convicted of benefit fraud” instead of introducing mitigations to cuts to Universal Credit and the Personal Independence Payment.

What Next: On Monday March 31, Minister Lyons told the Assembly he was circulating the draft Anti-Poverty Strategy to Executive ministers. The Strategy will be published after being signed off by the Executive Committee.



Stakeholder Watch

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA: “The imposition of US tariffs has created much uncertainty & concern. I’ve established a working group to provide updates on the developing trade situation, its impact on our businesses & economy, & to shape our response & interventions required at different levels of government.

DUP: “The Secretary of State must be Northern Ireland’s voice within our national government and ensure steps are taken to protect businesses here, the local economy and the wider interests of Northern Ireland.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA: [In response to report that PM will put a review of online safety rules on the table in trade talks with the United States] “Online safety must never be a bargaining chip in US-UK trade negotiations. Self-regulation was already inadequate protection, particularly for young people and women. Now, this Govt is putting the scant protection we have up for sale? Shockingly reckless behaviour.”

Robbie Butler MLA, UUP deputy leader: “It was important today to reinforce to the Secretary of State that further red tape and bureaucracy will not help NI businesses already dealing with needless Windsor Framework additional “paper work” as we await the full impact of the global US tariff fallout.”

SDLP: “Too many parents have been left without preschool places, or offered options that don’t work. @CaraHunterMLA raised this directly with the Minister, backed by voices like @MeltedParentsNI + @nirwnnews. Families deserve answers and real solutions.”

Jim Allister MP, TUV leader: “Putting the key questions on tariffs to the Treasury & the Secretary of State” [video]

Equality Commission NI: “We welcome @ClaireSugden‘s proposal to protect people of all ages from age discrimination in goods, facilities, and services in Northern Ireland through her private members’ bill. As Claire said in the Assembly on Monday, “This legislation is not about giving anyone special treatment; it is about equality. It is about ensuring people are judged on their circumstances and needs and not their date of birth.” We look forward to working with Claire to progress effective legislation.”

Micheál Martin TD, Taoiseach: “I was very glad to be in Dublin Castle this morning for the 4th Shared Island Forum. Through the Shared Island Fund and other sources, we will deliver the largest ever programme of North/South investment and research, open new links and build further engagement and understanding”

Other stories

House of Commons committee recommends multi-year budgets for NI

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster has recommended that the UK Government provide multi-year funding to NI to ensure the delivery of public services. In a report published on Monday (7 April), following an inquiry into the funding and delivery of public services in NI, the Committee said the Government “must provide stable, sustainable, multi-year funding” to enable the Executive to plan for long-term public services transformation”. The report also recommends that NI reduce its reliance on direct funding by raising more revenue itself. It recommends that the Government and the Executive “should agree a final Fiscal Framework which includes a route map to potential further fiscal devolution”.

Economy Minister establishes Tariff Working Group

On Friday (11 April), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced she has established a working group to assess the implications of US tariffs and any countermeasures. The working group will include officials from DfE, Invest NI and InterTradeIreland, as well as Stuart Anderson from NI Chamber, Nichola Mallon from Logistics UK, Stephen Kelly from Manufacturing NI, and Claire Sullivan from CBI. Minister Archibald said “The purpose of this group is to provide regular updates on the developing trade situation and its impact on the north’s businesses and to shape our response and the interventions required at different levels of government.”

Health Minister writes to MLAs to “clarify” waiting list funding

On Monday (7 April) Health Minister Mike Nesbitt wrote to MLAs to clarify the waiting list funding provided in the finalised Northern Ireland 2025-26 budget. The letter states that “the finalised budget does not involve £215m additional investment in waiting lists nor would it be accurate to claim that it achieves in full the £215m waiting list investment target set out in the Executive’s Programme for Government.” The Minister notes that the “bulk of the investment announced for waiting lists and elective care is not new or additional funding.” He also states that some £85m is for “immediate and emerging needs during the year. “It will not therefore contribute to reducing the wider waiting list backlog” and does not “contribute to the PfG objective of expanding existing provision levels”. The full letter can be read here.

Kimmins reaffirms commitment to the A5 Western Corridor

Speaking after a meeting with Sinn Féin MLAs and MP for West Tyrone, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins reaffirmed her commitment to the delivery of the A5 Western Corridor. She said the project will “first and foremost save lives” but will also deliver wider benefits through “improved north-south connectivity” and by “addressing regional imbalance”.

O’Dowd urges businesses to avail of Back in Business Rates Relief scheme

Finance Minister John O’Dowd has encouraged new and expanding businesses to bring vacant commercial properties back into use by availing of the Back in Business Rates Relief scheme. The scheme offers businesses a 50% rates discount for up to two years to businesses who move into premises which was previously used for retail purposes and has been unoccupied for at least one year. Speaking at a visit to City Sips Café in Newry, a business who have benefited from the scheme, Minister O’Dowd said the scheme aims to “breath new life” into vacant high street properties. The scheme is now open for applications until Tuesday 31 March 2026. More information is available here.

Muir publishes Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report

On Wednesday (9 April), Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir published the 7th Rural Needs Annual Monitoring Report. The report provides a formal record of all Rural Needs Impact Assessments undertaken by public authorities. Minister Muir said the process helps ensure that the issues facing rural communities are properly considered by public authorities.

FM and dFM to become SistersIN mentors

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are set to become mentors as part of the SisterIN Leadership Programme. The Programme provides leadership development training​ to female school students. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “It is important for us as leaders to help create the environment that supports young women to pursue any career, including those in fields that may have once seemed out of reach.”

Across the border

Taoiseach announces further €1 billion for Shared Island Fund

On Thursday (10 April), Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that a further €1 billion has been added to the Shared Island Fund according to the Irish News. The Taoiseach also pledged to “bring down barriers and fears”, and boost cross-border initiatives. Part of the Irish Government’s Shared Island Initiative, the Shared Island Fund was announced in 2021 to provide ring fenced capital funding for investment in collaborative North/South projects. The aim of the initiative is to foster reconciliation, mutual respect and growth and sets out a range of new investment and cooperation commitments. This additional €1 billion investment in the Shared Island Fund out to 2035 was set out in the recent Programme for Government published in January 2025. Speaking at the fourth Shared Island Forum yesterday, the Taoiseach said that Anglo-Irish relations were “warm and warming, strong and strengthening”. He added that societal reconciliation “is difficult and takes time”, and welcomed the “fresh consideration” given to the topic by UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Secretary of State Hillary Benn.

Oireachtas committees will not be formed until May

An indicative timeline shared with TDs indicated that the chairs and deputy chairs of the Oireachtas committees will not be appointed until 7 May, the Irish Times reports. The Dáil rising for Easter recess will further delay the process which was held up by the Dáil Reform Committee considering the row over the speaking rights of the Regional Independents that support the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition. The Irish Times reports that the two government parties will get 15 committee chairperson roles, including the committees on infrastructure and housing. A government TD will also chair the Committee on Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. Sinn Féin will chair seven committees, including the Justice and Defence Committees. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald is expected to chair the Public Accounts Committee. Labour will chair two committee as will the independents and smaller parties. The Social Democrats will also get two chairperson roles after they successfully bid to have suspended party member Eoin Hayes counted among their number, allowing them to reach the threshold for two roles under the d’Hondt procedure which is used to allocate positions.

Taoiseach welcomes tariff pause but warns “we’re not out of the woods yet”

In an interview RTÉ’s Claire Byrne on Wednesday night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the 90-day tariff pause announced by US President Donald Trump. Martin said the pause provides “space for negotiation” and acknowledged that it “alleviates” pressure on Ireland’s public finances. However, we warned are “not out of the woods yet”, and said that talk of a trade war, particularly with China, will dampen consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington. On X, Harris said: “Calm, measured, detailed discussions and negotiations to find a way forward is key.”

What we’re reading

Nobody is surprised by latest Stormont spat – but DUP does have a problem

Writing in the Irish News this week, political commentator Alex Kane notes that the latest fallout between the DUP and Sinn Féin over Irish language signage will be of surprise to no one and was only a matter of time. He argues however, that so long as it suits the joint interests of both parties to keep the Executive up and running, this fallout and future fallouts, won’t be enough to trigger a collapse of devolution or what he terms a “crash-it-down crisis”. But while Northern Ireland remains at a “conflictict stalemate stage”, the DUP is not in the same position of strength as it was in 2003 and 2007 to take risks. Sinn Féin now is the largest party and the DUP has been “severely damaged by the Brexit fallout and the rise of the TUV”. Kane suggests that DUP leader Gavin Robinson is reluctant to “move too far away from Jim Allister’s Orbit” as the TUV leader is “pulling in DUP voters and members”. Kane concludes that the leader of the DUP needs to be bold. While there is a “quiet decency to Robinson”, this “won’t be enough to pull” his party, “or unionism generally, from the quagmire in which it finds itself”.

