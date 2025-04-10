Northern Ireland highest deprivation levels in the UK…

Deprivation is much higher in Northern Ireland than in any other part of the UK, according to new research by Queen’s University. Two local authorities here — Derry and Strabane, and Belfast — have more deprived areas than any of the other 374 local authorities in Britain. Northern Ireland has the highest level of the most deprived areas in the UK at 25%. It was followed by the North East of England at 21%, and the West Midlands in third place on 16.5%. Health deprivation was particularly high in Northern Ireland, with 28% of areas ranked among the most deprived by poor health across the UK. Scotland was next at 23% followed by North East England at 16%. Levels of health deprivation were lowest in London which had only 1.5% of areas ranked most deprived by poor health. The level was also low in the East of England at 3%. Education deprivation — people with no qualifications as a percentage of all those over 16 — was highest in Northern Ireland at 27%, with Yorkshire and the Humber ranked second at 19%.

Our economy is a very mixed bag. On the one hand, we have more or less full employment; on the other hand, we have a massive population of economically inactive people, at 26%.

The cynics might argue that our leaders have been oblivious to the needs of our deprived areas for decades, and no matter how many reports are put out, the continued response will be ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

