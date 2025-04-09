Shalom from the Village: Belfast’s Street Sign Shenanigans…

| Readers 642
yellow Awesome-printed signage
Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The Irish News reports that Belfast City Council’s controversial policy on bilingual street signs has gone international with applications for signage displaying Japanese, Mandarin and Hebrew.

Mandarin makes sense; Belfast has a sizeable Chinese community. Japanese? Well… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But it was Hewbrew that caught my eye. From the article:

Meanwhile, applications for Hebrew have been received for both Tates Avenue in south Belfast, and the nearby Ebor Street in the loyalist Village area.

Now, I pass through Tates Avenue fairly regularly, and I’ve yet to spot a synagogue, a bagel shop, or even so much as a stray yarmulke. No visible signs of a thriving Jewish community — unless it’s a very stealthy one.

So, what’s going on here? Could it be that these applications aren’t about celebrating cultural diversity at all, but are just a low-effort way to wind up Catholics, many of whom are sympathetic to the Palestinian cause?

Nothing says “petty Belfast culture war” quite like weaponising a street sign.

Personally, I don’t care if the signs are in Irish, Ulster Scots or Klingon, but I get a shock when the Irish News article said:

It has been reported that the overall cost of approving and erecting a street sign is up to £1,000.

Say what?? A grand per sign? What are they made from gold or something?

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Shalom from the Village: Belfast’s Street Sign Shenanigans…

Terry Maguire

The Age of Diagnosis…

Brian O'Neill

Trump tariffs come into effect today, including a massive 104 per cent levy on China…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation