The State of the State Report 2025 .

The State of the State Report is back for 2025. With a full year of devolution under Northern Ireland’s belt, this report surveys sector leaders in Northern Ireland the public to find out their attitudes towards key issues. Northern Ireland has the biggest appetite for lower taxes of any region in the UK. 42% of people said they favoured lower taxes and lower spending. 27% said they preferred the opposite.

For the third year running, the cost-of-living crisis was the Northern Ireland public’s biggest concern, mentioned by 77% of people, with the NHS a close second, as 76% of people said it should be a top government priority. The public in NI placed the ‘availability of affordable housing’ third (48%) and ‘jobs and economic growth’ was the fourth highest area of concern (47%).

This year, we spoke to Ed Roddis and Marie Doyle from Deloitte, two of the people behind the report.

David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs