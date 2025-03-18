Is the threat of Techno-Authoritarianism in America something to worry about?

Over the last few weeks Donald Trump has unleashed a whirlwind of executive orders, tariff announcements, foreign policy declarations and intentions, and, more generally, he’s managed to shakeup the whole world, but what’s this all about?

Currently, there are an increasing number of voices in America who point to the role or influence of the tech billionaires in the US administration and a type of techno-authoritarianism future.

Could the likes of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos be the real power drivers behind Donald Trump or are they just caught up in a modern realignment of the political and corporate structures in the US?

Even though the above tech billionaires had a prominent position at President Trump’s inauguration, along with other tech billionaires, it is important to state that there is no evidence that they are either working together or colluding in the role of the current government other than Elon Musk’s high profile role at the new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

So, to begin with, it is important to understand what is meant by techno-authoritarianism. Techno-authoritarianism is commonly defined as the use of digital or IT systems to control or manipulate their own population and the populations of foreign countries to achieve their objectives. This could manifest itself in various ways, such as via our smart devices or social media or even from government controlled operating systems.

The ways that we could be manipulated or encouraged to take actions are numerous, especially when we don’t understand who or what the motivations are of those people who have control over the social media algorithms.

This might all seem pie-in-the-sky conspiracy theory stuff so it’s probably best to look at some of the signs or evidence rather than concentrate on all the recent rhetoric.

For instance, one indisputable fact is that the Washington Post’s recent decree, from its new owner Jeff Bezos, was to redouble their fight against the threat to ‘personal liberties and free markets’ in the US. This might be interpreted as a first attempt to stifle criticism of Donald Trump in the mainstream media and remould public opinion, or maybe it’s just a patriotic attempt to support US businesses in the face of stiff competition from China and elsewhere in the world. It may also have been an attempt to help reverse the perceived unfairness of the liberal media outlets, whilst at the same time supporting free speech.

Secondly, the US President has just signed an executive order to effectively shut the Voice of America which was set up in the 1940s to counter Nazi propaganda. Regardless as to why this was issued, it would remove yet another reliable and reputable source of news in the US and places more reliance on unofficial sources. The debate will go on, what is fake news and what is fact?

There are also the allegations that big tech might, or might not, have played a role in various recent elections. Whilst the extent of this remains unproven, what is certain is that we are increasingly obtaining our news and information online and are therefore more vulnerable to social media campaigns and targeting in the future if technology companies were minded to go down this path.

Finally, there has been the removal of the fact moderators at some leading social media platforms which could affect the reliability of individual news reports and posts. However, the other argument is that this was simply a modernisation of their platforms that improved both user experience and control, especially when people are given the opportunity to add community notes to posts when they felt they needed more explanation.

Unfortunately, this is not something that we can escape from in Northern Ireland and therefore we should be aware of the implications. Afterall, it only takes a few percentage points in key electoral areas to change the course of an election. In theory big tech could become the modern equivalent of a newspaper magnet telling his or her newspaper to back a particular political party in an election.

Nonetheless, increasingly political parties rely on social media to get their core messages over in the run up to an election, so it is vital that those controlling the social media output are broadly neutral – especially when they are based overseas. Otherwise, how do we know what to believe or if these players are trying to influence an election result. The gold standard is free and fair elections.

The stakes are therefore extremely high, and we are now entering unchartered territory where it appears that the news we receive each day could increasingly be controlled by a smaller number of people and by systems that most of us do not understand. To add to this mix is the effect that AI will have on this information, potentially supercharging its impact.

In conclusion, this can be an unsettling time for those of us who think deeply about such matters and, even though our day-to-day struggles often seem a million miles away from the operations of Silicon Valley and the tech billionaires, it’s unlikely that we will escape their influence.

So, the question is, should we worry that a type of dystopian future awaits us, one dominated by a techno-authoritarianism?

The answer is that we should be aware of the risk and take it seriously, but we should also put it into perspective and take comfort that, even though history is littered with terrible and disturbing events, our humanity has always won through.

Cllr Brian Pope is a Chartered Civil Engineer and a former councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council