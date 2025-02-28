Time to Pull the Plug on Virtual Meetings: Why Face-to-Face Interaction Will Always Come Out on Top…

At a recent meeting – one of those now commonplace “hybrid” affairs where half the participants were in the room and the other half dialled in from home – I was reminded of something that many people seem to have forgotten: nothing beats face-to-face interaction.

The meeting itself was productive enough – decisions were made, actions were agreed, and everyone ticked the box that said they’d “attended.” But the most significant outcome for me didn’t happen during the meeting at all. It happened in the few minutes afterwards, during one of those casual, unplanned conversations that only ever happen when people are physically together in the same space.

I bumped into an old friend, someone I hadn’t seen in years. A quick chat turned into coffee the next day, and that coffee led to a potential job opportunity with his organisation. That chance encounter simply wouldn’t have happened if I had been sitting at home, staring at a screen, and logging off the moment the formalities were over. It was living proof that the best connections are often made not during the meeting itself, but in the margins around it.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual meetings became a lifeline. They allowed businesses to function and people to stay connected in extraordinary circumstances. Platforms like Zoom, Teams and WebEx became embedded in our working lives. But what was a stop-gap solution in a time of crisis is in danger of becoming a permanent fixture – and I believe it’s holding us back.

There’s no doubt that virtual meetings have their place. They cut down on travel, offer flexibility, and can be a useful tool for connecting people across large distances. But for all their convenience, they come at a significant cost – one that isn’t measured in time or money, but in human connection.

The reality is that video calls strip away the intangible but vital elements of communication. Body language, eye contact, and the subtle nuances of conversation are flattened into two-dimensional pixels. The energy in a room, the unspoken signals that shape how a discussion unfolds – none of that translates through a screen. And then there’s the small talk – those five-minute chats at the coffee station or walking out to the car park that often spark new ideas, collaborations, or opportunities. Try replicating that in a “breakout room” on Zoom.

Hybrid meetings – often hailed as the best of both worlds – frequently end up being the worst of both. Those physically present benefit from the natural flow of conversation, while those online are reduced to silent observers, struggling to break into discussions or relegated to the background. Far from levelling the playing field, hybrid meetings reinforce a two-tier system – those in the room and those on the screen.

There is also a wider societal impact at play. The longer we lean on virtual meetings as the default option, the more we risk eroding the very social fabric that holds businesses, organisations and communities together. Humans are fundamentally social creatures. We thrive on connection. Collaboration, creativity and trust are built through personal interaction, not pixelated windows on a screen.

Of course, technology has a role to play. Virtual meetings can be invaluable for international business, or for accommodating those who genuinely can’t be there in person. But the key is balance. The danger lies in allowing convenience to trump connection. Just because we can dial in from home doesn’t always mean we should.

It’s time for organisations to be bolder in encouraging people back into the room – not out of nostalgia, but because it delivers better outcomes. Deals are sealed with handshakes, not mouse clicks. Ideas are born in spontaneous conversations, not scripted breakout sessions. Trust is built through human interaction, not over glitchy Wi-Fi connections.

The post-pandemic world is crying out for renewed collaboration, innovation and connection. If we want to rebuild relationships, spark creativity and grasp new opportunities, then the solution is simple – we need to be in the same room.

So let’s pull the plug on the virtual meeting culture – not entirely, but where it has outlived its usefulness. The greatest ideas, partnerships and opportunities will always come from people talking, laughing, disagreeing, and connecting face-to-face. After all, no one ever secured a job opportunity in a breakout room.

Some things just can’t be replicated through a screen – and nor should they be.

Eugene Reid is a keen observer of all things business and politics. A former elected representative who has had a career working across the private, public and voluntary sectors! Bringing a unique perspective from a diverse and varied background.