Anyone else getting more punctures than usual?

I’m just back from another visit to the lads at Modern Tyres—another puncture! This is my third in less than six months, everyone of them a screw or nail. I was wondering if I am particularly unlucky or if electric cars are more susceptible to punctures, but the tyre fitter said it’s not just me. Punctures are at an all-time high—he did 20 alone yesterday.

What’s going on? Two main theories:

Careless workmen not cleaning up after themselves. If you are getting work do do take the time to have a look around your house and street from stray screws and nails. Less road cleaning. Councils/government departments are cutting back on cleaning, and we end up paying more for puncture costs.

As we all know, our roads are in a poor state. In rural areas, they have to cope with potholes. I suppose I am lucky, £18 for a puncture repair is cheaper than the damage you can hit from a pothole.

