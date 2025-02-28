Anyone else getting more punctures than usual?

| Readers 0
red mercedes benz c class
Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

I’m just back from another visit to the lads at Modern Tyres—another puncture! This is my third in less than six months, everyone of them a screw or nail. I was wondering if I am particularly unlucky or if electric cars are more susceptible to punctures, but the tyre fitter said it’s not just me. Punctures are at an all-time high—he did 20 alone yesterday.

What’s going on? Two main theories:

  1. Careless workmen not cleaning up after themselves. If you are getting work do do take the time to have a look around your house and street from stray screws and nails.
  2. Less road cleaning. Councils/government departments are cutting back on cleaning, and we end up paying more for puncture costs.

As we all know, our roads are in a poor state. In rural areas, they have to cope with potholes. I suppose I am lucky, £18 for a puncture repair is cheaper than the damage you can hit from a pothole.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Tesla car sales down nearly 50% in Europe…

Brian O'Neill

Anyone else getting more punctures than usual?

Eugene Reid

Time to Pull the Plug on Virtual Meetings: Why Face-to-Face Interaction Will Always Come Out on Top…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation