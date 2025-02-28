All change in Irish Rugby

There’s been a lot of rugby news in the media in the past week following on from the somewhat fraught win over Wales, Ireland’s injury blighted performance against England ‘A’, and the red card for Garry Ringrose, which means he will miss the France match. Just as well we have Aki to cover for him!

First there was the joint announcement of the retirement at the end of the season of three old soldiers, Cian Healy 37 (136 Caps), Peter O’Mahony 35 (112 Caps) and Conor Murray 35 (124 caps); the last named to pursue a playing opportunity abroad. They rank 1st., 7th. and 4th. in the all time list of Irish record cap holders with Murray set to overtake Rory Best if he appears against France or Italy. Each have been part of five championship title wins, including two Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023, thus making them the most decorated Irish players of all time.

None have given Ireland greater service with Murray once the top rated 9 in the world, Peter O’Mahony captaining the Lions and producing an astonishing 80 minute performance against Wales, and Cian Healy anchoring the Irish scrum and generally holding the fort until a younger generation of loose heads can establish themselves. The emergence of Jack Boyle making a good debut against Wales and Paddy McCarthy destroying an English scrum late in the ‘A’ match means that his mentoring of the next generation of loose heads may not have been in vain.

On the managerial front Clayton McMillian, the Chiefs head coach, has been appointed the new head coach at Munster while Felix Jones, having served his notice period to the RFU sitting at home for the past few months, returns to South Africa as assistant to Rassie Erasmus and colleague to fellow ex-Munster coach Gerry Flannery. Irish coaches seem to be more valued abroad that at home at times, although Ronan O’Gara has been questioning his own future at La Rochelle, given they have lost five matches on the bounce.

Munster versus Edinburgh Friday 19.35, Premier and TG4

Closer to home, all the Irish provinces have announced their teams to play four home matches against mid table opposition opposition. Munster have made 8 changes to their team, including four academy players, and have welcomed back Alex Nankivell from the injury he suffered during Tom O’Toole’s red card incident. Mark Donnelly and Seán O’Brien also return from long term injury. There is as yet no place for Jeremy Loughman, although he was listed as being back fit earlier in the week. John Hodnett and Calvin Nash have been released from Ireland camp.

Munster have been on a better run of form recently and should be too strong for an Edinburgh side also missing their international contingent. They will be bolstered by the news that their coaching and management future has been settled and that JJ Hanrahan is re-joining them from Connacht for next season. Where does that leave Billy Burns? Playing for his future in Irish rugby. He is one of many former internationals who have been surpassed by better younger players coming through as the standard in Irish rugby continue to rise.

Munster Rugby: Ben O’Connor (Highfield RFC/PBC); Calvin Nash (Young Munster RFC/Crescent College Comp), Tom Farrell (Coolmine RFC/Castleknock College), Alex Nankivell (Christchurch Boys High School), Shay McCarthy (Richmond RFC/St Munchin’s College); Billy Burns (Beechen Cliff), Ethan Coughlan (Ennis RFC); Josh Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea), Niall Scannell (C) (PBC), John Ryan (Muskerry RFC/CBC); Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Castletroy College), Fineen Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea); Tom Ahern ((Youghal RFC/Dungarvan RFC/Waterpark RFC), John Hodnett (Clonakilty RFC), Brian Gleeson (Thurles RFC/Rockwell College).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Cashel RFC/Rockwell College), Mark Donnelly (Midleton RFC), Stephen Archer (Cork Constitution FC), Ruadhán Quinn (Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Alex Kendellen (PBC), Paddy Patterson (Blackrock College), Tony Butler (Ennis RFC), Seán O’Brien (Mullingar RFC).

Leinster versus Cardiff, 15.00, RTE2 and Premier

Leinster give debuts to last year’s u.20 Irish 9, Oliver Coffey and Ivan Soroka, elder brother of Alex, at loosehead off the bench. Ivan has been plying his trade with Clontarf in the AIL and isn’t even in the academy having been on Connacht’s books in 2016/17. With Porter and Healy in Ireland camp, Paddy McCarthy, Michael Milne, and Ireland u.20 loosehead Alex Usanov all injured, even Leinster’s resources are stretched. Scrum halves Cormac Foley and Fintan Gunne are also injured, which is why Coffey is getting his chance now. Rob Russell returns from long term injury to make the bench.

There must be some agreement that New Zealand star, Jordie Barrett, is only played in markee matches, and RG Snyman is only played off the bench. Rabah Slimani again shores up the scrum together with Ireland debutante Jack Boyle, with only academy players in the replacement front row. The plan must be to wear out Slimani in case he is selected for France against Ireland where he could be propping against Cian Healy!

All-in-all 8 academy players are selected including both centres, which must worry senior squad centre Liam Turner, who can only make the bench. It’s hard to see Lansdowne rd. filling up for this match, but Leinster should still be good enough to maintain their unbeaten record this season. However, they did require RG Snyman to do his usual feats to get across the line against Ospreys whom they only beat by three points. Any complacency will be punished.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (92), 14. Tommy O’Brien (38), 13. Hugh Cooney (3), 12. Charlie Tector, (15), 11. Andrew Osborne (8), 10. Ross Byrne (177), 9. Luke McGrath (224) CAPTAIN; 1. Jack Boyle (18), 2. John McKee (31), 3. Rabah Slimani (13), 4. Diarmuid Mangan (7), 5. Brian Deeny (32), 6. Alex Soroka (12), 7. Will Connors (53), 8. Max Deegan (125)

Replacements: 16. Stephen Smyth (2), 17. Ivan Soroka (0), 18. Rory McGuire (6), 19. RG Snyman (12), 20. Scott Penny (79), 21. Oliver Coffey (0), 22. Liam Turner (35), 23. Rob Russell (33)

Ulster vs. Scarlets Saturday 1st March 17.15, RTE and Premier.

Ulster give a debut to 23 year old Conor McKee at 9. With Nathan Doak as back-up just in case it doesn’t work out. Nathan had a good game for the injury ravaged Ireland ‘A’ side at both 9 and 10, and could be back in the Ireland conversation with Conor Murray retiring. Mathew Dalton is also given a game at lock having re-joined Ulster have journeyed through Utah, Newcastle, and Soyaux Angoulême in search of his rugby dream. Sam Crean could make his debut at Loosehead off the bench having joined as a medical Joker from Saracens.

Despite fielding these relatively inexperienced players, Ulster should be too good for the Scarlets at home, but then I said that about the Zebre match as well. Here’s hoping!

Ulster: 1. Callum Reid (Instonians RFC) (22), 2. Rob Herring (SACS) (246), 3. Scott Wilson (Dromore RFC) (27); 4. Alan O’Connor (Capt.) (Skerries RFC) (205), 5. Matthew Dalton (Belfast Royal Academy) (10), 6. Matty Rea (Ballymena RFC) (107), 7. Nick Timoney (Blackrock College RFC) (159), 8. James McNabney (Cambridge House Grammar School) (12); 9. Conor McKee (CIYMS RFC), 10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf RFC) (5); 11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan RFC) (126), 12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor RFC) (197), 3. James Hume (Malone RFC) (96), 14. Michael Lowry (Dromore RFC) (117), 15. Stewart Moore (Ballymoney RFC) (76).

Replacements: 16. John Andrew (Ballymena RFC) (131), 17. Sam Crean (Hedway RFC), 18. Tom O’Toole (Ashbourne RUFC) (116), 19. Kieran Treadwell (Chipstead RFC) (172), 20. David McCann (Cooke RFC) (60); 21. Nathan Doak (Lisburn RFC) (81), 22. Jake Flannery (Kilfeacle & District RFC) (18); 23. Jude Postlethwaite (Lisburn RFC) (25)

Connacht versus Benetton, Saturday, 19.35, TG4 and Premier.

Connacht give a first start to academy and last year’s Irish u.20 wing Finn Treacy but otherwise field a mostly experienced team against their bogey side, Benetton. Last year’s Ireland u.20 star, Hugh Gavin, plays in only his fourth match after his impressive performance for Ireland ‘A’ last week-end. Caolin Blade‘s instincts will have been sharpened on hearing of Conor Murray’s impending retirement, with him being the next cab off the rank for last year’s tour to South Africa where he gave the passes which allowed Ciaran Frawley to drop two match winning goals. Mathew Devine may also be in that conversation, along with the injured Ben Murphy.

Jack Aungier was solid during that Ireland ‘A’ defeat and Cian Prendergast has recovered from the illness that prevented him taking his place on the bench against Wales. If Connacht can overcome their annoying inconsistency of the last two seasons, they should put their hoodoo against Benetton to bed.

The news that Australia ‘A’ coach and attack specialist Rod Seib will be replacing fellow Australian Scott Fardy in the Connacht coaching set up should also be a boost for morale. Rod Seib is the senior assistant coach at the Brumbies and is only leaving because of “differences” with head coach Stephen Larkham. Connacht could do with a bit more experience in the coaching box.

Connacht: 15. Piers O’Conor (13), 14. Shayne Bolton (20), 13. Hugh Gavin (3), 12. Cathal Forde (44), 11. Finn Treacy (1), 10. Josh Ioane (9), 9. Caolin Blade (204), 1. Peter Dooley (48), 2. Dave Heffernan (211), 3. Jack Aungier (79), 4. Darragh Murray (32), 5. David O’Connor (6), 6. Cian Prendergast (80) Captain, 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (50), 8. Paul Boyle (107),

Replacements: 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (49), 17. Denis Buckley (258), 18. Sam Illo (28), 19. Josh Murphy (30), 20. Oisín Dowling (70), 21. Matthew Devine (11), 22. JJ Hanrahan (22), 23. David Hawkshaw (40)

Ireland against France

France’s 73-24 thrashing of a relatively good Italian side has really put the cat among the pigeons for next week-ends clash with Ireland. Home advantage wasn’t enough for Ireland to beat France when they met in Lansdowne Road four years ago, and this match is unlikely to be any easier. The French team really responded well to Fabien Galthié’s rage at their profligate loss to England, banishing Damian Penaud and Matthieu Jalibert from the squad for lack of due diligence in defence. With Ntamack also due to return from suspension, it is difficult to predict his selection for the match against Ireland, and even whether he will persist with his 7:1 bench split.

When last Ireland faced such a split, against South Africa at the World cup, they did not deviate from their traditional 5:3 split and ended up winning the match. But has Ireland the resources to do so against a rampant French side? South Africa had a scrum half cum winger, Grant Williams, as their sole back on the bench whereas France employ Maxime Lucu – a very good specialist scrum half – which means they have to re-jig their team when he comes on, usually with Dupont moving to 10 and Ramos to 15. But it makes them very vulnerable in case of multiple injuries to their back line.

I tried my hand at the fan’s affliction of picking my own team on Facebook and came up with the following selection for Ireland.

My Team to play France – assuming all fit – and Ringrose suspended.

1. Porter, 2. Sheehan, 3. Bealham, 4. McCarthy, 5. Ryan, 6. Beirne, 7. Van Der Flier, 8. Doris, 9, Gibson Park, 10. Prendergast, 11. Lowe, 12. Aki, 13. Henshaw, 14. Osborne, 15. Keenan, 16. Kelleher, 17. Boyle, 18. Furlong, 19. Baird, 20. Conan, 21. Murray, 22. Crowley, 23. O’Mahony

Without Furlong fit, I fear for our scrum if Bealham gets injured. Clarkson is a novice at this level. My logic for picking Osborne rather than Hansen at 14 was that while neither are fast enough to catch Bielle-Biarrey, Osborne at least offers an aerial threat from Prendergast cross kicks, an area where Bielle-Biarrey has been found wanting before. The other advantage is his versatility in case of injury elsewhere, and particularly at centre.

The other slightly left field thought that occurred to me is that if you are going to meet the French halfway and go with a 6:2 bench split you really can’t afford the luxury of one player (Murray) covering only one position, with the other (Crowley) having to cover 6. The last time we lost a wing to injury, Gibson Park had to move to the wing to accommodate Murray at 9. It’s never a good thing to have to move your best player out of position.

Wouldn’t it be nice if one of our backs – say Osborne or Hansen – could cover 9 in the event of emergency which means we could dispense with Murray and have just say Osborne and Crowley on the bench? After all Gibson Park can play the full 80 and rarely gets injured. With the new rule that you can’t tackle the scrum half within a metre of a ruck, scrum or maul, the position may be becoming less specialised in any case. You want your best strike runner to be close to the action if he can’t can’t be scragged at the set piece.

It seems to me we have got to be prepared to think laterally and take risks if we are to beat this French team, and a 6:2 bench split without a specialist 9 on the bench may be the way to go. Not that I think Easterby will take such a risk. O’Mahony, Healy, Murray are being lined up for a grand home farewell in Lansdowne Road and it wouldn’t do to drop Murray. Or would it?

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com