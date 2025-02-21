Elon Musk type reforms are not needed to deliver wide-ranging transformation of our public services…

A new report written by Prof. Jodie Carson and Prof. Stephen Farry calls for a ‘multi-faceted policy approach to public sector transformation’ in Northern Ireland.

A Focus on Public Sector Transformation Final_Public_Sector_Transformation_Paper_SPU is a welcome intervention as it challenges current thinking and focuses our minds on the future role of AI and the fact that there few incentives to grow the economy and generate and retain additional revenue for our public services.

There are other recommendations in the report relating to the creation of a new ‘fiscal floor’ from the Treasury, rather than baseline funding, but I believe the most interesting aspect of the report is the direct link made by Prof. Carson and Prof. Farry between boosting our local economy and providing improved public services.

All too often in the past Stormont has blamed the UK government for its austerity measures and for not providing adequate funding of Northern Ireland’s public services but it rarely admits that it also has a role to play in being efficient, in the money it spends, and for raising the necessary funds to run all our essential services.

The key economic section on this is:

‘Notably, there is a fundamental issue as it stands, in that there are few incentives to grow the economy and generate/retain additional revenue.’

Without these incentives it is difficult to understand why Stormont would put much effort to building a stronger economy when the proceeds will simply go to the UK Treasury. The case is also made for the devolution of more economic and tax varying powers to the NI Assembly as even if all the current measures were used Stormont would still not have adequate funds to address all the current challenges. The report succinctly summarises this in the following sentence:

‘The potential total income from addressing all revenue-raising measures under current powers would generate between £599 and £690m17. Even in the very unlikely event that the Executive did realise all of these income streams, this level of resourcing would not be sufficient to address the current level of financial pressures facing the Executive, not least facilitate improved outcomes.’

Furthermore, in relation to the improvement of public services the report also states that transformation should;

‘range from redressing deficiencies in planning and wastewater infrastructure to alleviate housing shortages while delivering renewed economic opportunity’

Unfortunately, Prof. Carson and Prof. Farry don’t go into much detail as to how that could be achieved. In the week that house price inflation in Northern Ireland was twice that of the rest of GB the transformation of our water industry and the wider planning system is absolutely essential.

The reason for this is that the widely discussed ‘developer contributions’ alone (which are currently being proposed by the new Infrastructure Minister ) are not going to solve the wastewater and housebuilding crisis and unfortunately further revenue raising is not popular with the public.

Taxpayers are not going to be persuaded to provide a ‘blank cheque’ to the water industry without clear evidence of the ‘e-word’, efficiencies – especially when Stormont has not always had a good track record in spending taxpayer’s money effectively.

There is no doubt that both planning reform and transformation of our water industry are required to solve the current difficulties, but the public first need reassurance that every pound is being spent wisely. This, in turn, will make a stronger case for greater revenue raising measures.

Also, the report makes a direct link between spending more money on efficiencies and the transformation of our public services. In other words, whilst efficiency-drives and fundamental transformation of services are two separate actions they are still intrinsically linked.

For example, the whole of the Health Department does not need to have a grand plan and strategy before it can start the transformation process. Rather, money spent on smaller incremental efficiencies are also considered transformation and are referred to in the following sentence;

‘Any expenditure which delivers future efficiencies, benefits or safeguards future outcomes should be considered transformative.’

New technological developments should not be overlooked either and we should not be scared about the role AI will have in all our futures. AI is not going to steal all our public sector jobs anytime soon but it does have a viable role to play in driving forward the efficiencies so badly needed. As the report states;

‘The strategic deployment of science and technology, in particular Artificial Intelligence, should be actively undertaken to unlock efficiencies and improved outcomes.

The OECD highlights the potential use of digital public infrastructure in freeing up the time of public servants, allowing a reorientation of efforts from mundane tasks to high-value added tasks, increasing efficiency and effectiveness.’

So, in summary, we shouldn’t wait of all the I’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before starting the transformation journey. Every pound spent on driving locally based efficiencies is money well spent. And, as Prof. Carson and Prof. Farry state, this needs to be wide-ranging, cross departmental, and multi-faceted across all policy areas.

Finally, no one is arguing for the type of wholesale changes being undertaken by Elon Musk in the US at present, but we do need some fundamental and wide-ranging reforms of our public services and economic powers if we are going to meet the challenges ahead.

Cllr Brian Pope is a Chartered Civil Engineer and a former councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council