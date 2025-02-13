Reforming Our Health Service – Buzzwords or Genuine Change?

In the halls of Stormont and across local government, words like “reform,” “transformation,” and “efficiency” are tossed about with alarming frequency when it comes to the future of our Health Service. But do our politicians, policy makers, and civil servants actually understand what these terms mean, let alone what it takes to achieve them?

David McCann’s recent Irish News article struck a chord when he called for Stormont to show that reform is possible. But that’s easier said than done. Reform isn’t just a word; it’s a process, and often a difficult one. It means challenging entrenched interests, questioning outdated practices, and making decisions that may be politically unpopular in the short term. Yet time and time again, our leaders revert to using these buzzwords without articulating the specifics of what they intend to do—or how they will do it.

At its core, reform must be outcomes-driven. I cannot tell you how many times I have despaired at local leaders articulating outcomes and outputs in the same manner, without, it seems understanding the underlying differences. What are we trying to achieve? A more patient-centered service? Faster access to care? Greater resource efficiency? Until there is a shared understanding of the end goal, reform will remain a political slogan, not a practical reality.

Transformation, for its part, should mean a radical change in how the Health Service operates. But transformation isn’t about tinkering with bureaucracy or layering new policies on top of old ones. It requires innovation, the courage to try new models of care, and the humility to learn from other health systems. Yet these ideas rarely emerge from Stormont debates, where discussions are often mired in blame and finger-pointing.

Perhaps most frustrating is the misuse of “efficiency.” Politicians often conflate efficiency with budget cuts. A quick google search will show the most recent “efficiency plans” for Trusts! Every single item on the plan was about cutting costs! True efficiency is about maximizing value from every pound spent, not just reducing the number of pounds spent! That may mean investing more in community-based care to prevent costly hospital admissions or modernizing IT systems to streamline administration. It does not mean slashing services or understaffing already overstretched departments.

It’s time for political leaders and policymakers to go beyond the rhetoric. First, they must clearly define what reform and transformation mean in the Northern Ireland context. Second, they must be transparent about the trade-offs involved in these processes—because reform always comes with winners and losers. Finally, they must be willing to listen to those on the front lines of the Health Service. Too often, decisions are made without consulting the people who know the system best: patients, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.

If Stormont truly wants to show that reform is possible, it must embrace meaningful change rather than buzzwords. Otherwise, our Health Service will remain trapped in a cycle of lofty promises and broken outcomes—at the expense of every patient waiting for care.

The time for hollow words has long passed. Now is the time for action, accountability, and genuine leadership.

Eugene Reid is a keen observer of all things business and politics. A former elected representative who has had a career working across the private, public and voluntary sectors! Bringing a unique perspective from a diverse and varied background.