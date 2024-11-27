Happy Christmas from Bittles Bar…

"Belfast City Centre - Bittles Bar - geograph.org.uk - 3710502" by Joseph Mischyshyn is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Depending on your view, John Bittles, the owner of the iconic Bittles Bar in Belfast, is a cantankerous aul sod or a genius at PR, or maybe a bit of both. He regularly hits the headlines for refusing to serve people half pints, refusing to serve soft drinks, or banning people for the most arbitrary of reasons. Personally, I think it’s kind of funny. In a world obsessed with (often fake) customer service, it’s nice that there is one place that bucks the trend. Their TripAdvisor reviews are worth looking at to give yourself a giggle.

Anyway, his Christmas video is worth a watch. It is pretty funny.

YouTube video

Speaking of pubs, the BelTel reports that the Errigle Inn on the Ormeau Road is now serving Veda and Knutty Krust beer. Beer is often described as ‘liquid bread’ so I suppose there is a certain logic there. I still prefer it toasted with butter mind you. With the price of a pint in the Errigle now £6.95 toasted Veda and a wee cup of tea is also a hell of a lot cheaper.

