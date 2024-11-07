Anna Lo passes away

Some very sad news this evening as we hear of the death of former Alliance MLA Anna Lo.

As the BBC say in their report on her passing…

“The Alliance Party has paid tribute to its “ground-breaking” and “trailblazing” former assembly member Anna Lo, who has died at the age of 74.

Ms Lo was the first ethnic-minority politician elected to Stormont, and the first Chinese-born person to be elected to a legislative parliament in western Europe

Alliance leader Naomi Long described her as a “great friend” and paid tribute to her “dedication and passion for serving her constituents” in Belfast.”

We at Slugger would like to extend our condolences to Ms Lo’s family, friends and colleagues.

