Happy Kate Bush day…

On this day in 1958 Kate Bush was born. I love Kate Bush, she is arguably the most important female artist ever. The first woman to have a self penned number 1 with Wuthering Heights, she is major inspiration for all the female musicians who came after her. Astonishing creative and inventive she created a huge body of work in many different styles. And of course there is an Irish connection, her mother was from County Waterford and she had many famous Irish musicians on her tracks over the years.

Kate shuns the spotlight but fans like to gather in every year in Folkestone to celebrate her birthday with a massive rendition of Withering Heights. The video below is a treat. I actually bought some Kate Bush home decorations from Esty should any fans wish to brighten up their home with a little red Kate.

Red dresses all across town and here’s why: Kate Bush Day in Folkestone ‼️ next year I’ll join in 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/EXiAvy5JcI — Oli Kramer (@im_o_k) July 28, 2024

Have you a favourite Kate Bush song? My favourite is This Woman’s Work.

