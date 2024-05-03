Tories face heavy losses in English local elections…

It is not looking to be a good year for the Conservative Party. Heavy losses in the English local elections are an omen of what is to come in this year’s general election.

Here are the results so far:

I am sure you will all feel sorry for the poor aul tories. At least they have their millions to comfort them.

"It's going to be very, very difficult for [Rishi Sunak] indeed to turn it round" Prof Sir John Curtice gives his reaction to the latest local election results as dawn breaks Follow live: https://t.co/iZ4JkvfPIf pic.twitter.com/bZ0j8niTK5 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 3, 2024

