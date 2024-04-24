Alliance MLA Patrick Brown resigns his South Down seat…

From the BBC:

The Alliance Party is to begin the process of finding a replacement for Patrick Brown after he unexpectedly quit Stormont.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the resignation was due to “personal reasons”.

The party now has seven days to co-opt a replacement for Mr Brown to the assembly.

Under Stormont rules, Alliance can choose someone to fill the vacant seat without the need for a by-election.

Those internal processes to find a replacement will begin on Tuesday, Alliance sources told BBC News NI.