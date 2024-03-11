Cillian Murphy becomes the first Irish-born winner of the best actor award…

Here’s some good news for a change: Cillian Murphy took home the Best Actor award for his role in the smash hit light-hearted romantic comedy about nuclear annihilation – Oppenheimer.

From the BBC:

The film dominated proceedings, winning best picture, best director for Christopher Nolan, and best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Murphy was named best leading actor for his acclaimed portrayal of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

The actor said he was “overwhelmed” to have won, adding: “I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.”

He thanked Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for “the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on”.

Murphy also paid tribute to “every single crew and cast member, you carried me through”.

He concluded: “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

The ceremony saw Oppenheimer win seven prizes overall, while Poor Things took four – including best actress for Emma Stone – and The Zone of Interest scored two.

Downey Jr won best supporting actor for his portrayal of US government official Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Accepting the award, the actor joked: “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood, and the Academy, in that order.

“I needed this job more than it needed me,” he continued. “I stand here before you a better man because of it.”

The star also paid tribute to his wife Susan Downey, who he said had found him as a “a snarling rescue pet”, adding that she “loved me back to life, that’s why I’m here”.

Downey Jr, best known for his run as Marvel’s Iron Man, has enjoyed a hugely successful Hollywood comeback after serious drug addiction issues more than two decades ago, which saw him serve a prison sentence after missing court-ordered drug tests.

He concluded his speech by telling the audience: “What we do is meaningful and what we decide to make is important.”

Full list of winners:

Best picture – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Best directing – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

Best supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Best actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Best actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Documentary feature film – 20 Days In Mariupol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Documentary short film – The Last Repair Shop

Animated feature film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Animated short – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko’s Dave Mullins, Brad Booker and Sean Ono Lennon

Live action short film – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’s Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Music (original score) – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

Music (original song) – Barbie’s Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for What Was I Made For?

Film editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

Makeup and hairstyling – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

International Feature Film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer for the UK

Visual effects – Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

