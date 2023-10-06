Sir Reg Empey – “Any Unionists who makes Northern Ireland unworkable are making a strategic mistake…”

Speaking on this morning’s Nolan Show, Sir Reg Empey made a good point about the DUP boycott of Stormont.

By making Northern Ireland unworkable, they are helping to destroy the very thing they claim to hold most dear.

Amongst my friends, there is extreme ambivalence to Stormont coming back. The consensus is Stormont does not work and has never worked.

There is absolute clarity that reunification is coming. It is just what happens in the interim period that matters.

Does Northern Ireland just become a failed state?  Is 10 am too early to drown our sorrows?

