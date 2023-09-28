Lost Boys: Belfast’s Missing Children

| Readers 1300

Shadow of a man set against a spotlighted map of Belfast streets with pictures and clippings from newspapers pinned to the wall in front of him Tonight sees the premiere in Belfast of a new film Lost Boys: Belfast’s Missing Children which throws a spotlight back onto a series of unsolved disappearances during the Troubles nearly 50 years ago.

Two boys, described as having learning difficulties, were last seen waiting on the Falls Road to catch a bus to school in November 1974. Thomas Spence and John Rodgers vanished. To date, they haven’t been traced, alive or dead.

There was certainly a lot going on in Northern Ireland at the time and missing people – even children – seemed to be far down the news agenda. The first mention of Thomas and John was in a short five sentence article on page five of the Belfast Telegraph four days after the boys went missing.

YouTube video

Filmmaker Des Henderson is not the first person – and won’t be the last – to ask what happened to Thomas and John, and a number of other boys whose disappearances have never been solved. Barry Cummins and Lyra McKee also looked into the issue.

Criminologist Robert Giles and long-time investigative journalists Chris Moore and Martin Dillon take part in the film which interviews people who believe that the evidence points to a case of child abduction and murder with a sexual motive. Children from Kincora boys home attended Thomas and John’s special school. There’s evidence of a network of men who were sexually assaulting children. And the police had identified links from another disappearance to that network which included figures at Kincora (some of whom were convicted) as well as others (who remained at large or were killed shortly before due to be interviewed by police).

Questions are asked about the scale and intensity of the investigation into these disappearances. Questions are asked about the admitted destruction of files that means potential evidence and clues/links are now missing. Questions are asked about the reluctance to pursue the network of paedophiles more vigorously, and whether people’s work as informers for intelligence services was the cause.

There are no answers. Only questions, potential cover-ups, and a deep feeling of sadness that the state didn’t do more to investigate, and that the circumstances at the time may have pressurised witnesses and people with information not to come forward to authorities. And now it’s too late.

Recent posts

Alan Meban (Alan in Belfast)

Lost Boys: Belfast’s Missing Children

Brian O'Neill

Half of all bus passengers in Northern Ireland ride for free…

Allan LEONARD (Mr Ulster)

Addressing the evil of sectarianism: Bill Shaw on life, faith, and hope

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation