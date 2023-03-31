Slugger TV: reflections on local government #imaginebelfast

Slugger TV escaped the studio again this month and ventured into the Imagine! Belfast Festival Of Ideas And Politics to chat to two local politicians who are stepping down at the upcoming local elections.

Councillors Brian Heading (SDLP) and John Kyle (UUP, formerly PUP) spoke to David McCann about their careers in local government and offered insights into how parties work with one another on councils.

You can catch on NvTv on the tellybox from 8pm on Saturday (Freeview channel 7 or Virgin channel 159) or now on Slugger’s YouTube channel.

This episode was filmed and edited by Alan Meban at Accidental Theatre.