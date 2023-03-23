WATCH: book launch of Padraig O’Malley’s Perils and Prospects of a United Ireland #ImagineBelfast

Slugger will be streaming this evening’s book launch of Professor Padraig O’Malley latest work – Perils and Prospects of a United Ireland – an event happening as part of the Imagine! Festival of Ideas and Politics.

As part of the event, Belfast Telegraph journalist Sam McBride will be talking to O’Malley about his fourth book on the politics of Northern Ireland, with nearly 100 interviews with leaders and commentators reflecting on the social, economic, and political changes afoot in both parts of the island.

You can watch it live on Slugger’s YouTube Channel from 6pm.

Perils and Prospects of a United Ireland is published by Lilliput Press.

