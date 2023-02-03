Slugger TV looks at Ground Hog Day in Politics

Sarah Creighton talking on Slugger TV from the nvTv studio

February 2 was Groundhog Day. Sarah Creighton joined Alan Meban in the studio to discuss whether there are any signs of change in the political stalemate that’s gripped Northern Ireland for last year, and they looked ahead to how the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement will be marked in April and the upcoming local government elections in May.

You can come along to the next Slugger TV recording at the Look North! The North Belfast Festival by booking your space here

