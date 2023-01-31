So on the third anniversary of Brexit, how do you think it is going?

| Readers 706
The funny cat in a hat holds a banner torn in half. One part is the flag of Great Britain and the second part is the flag of Europe. White background.

Today is the third anniversary of the UK’s liberation from under the jackboot of the EU technocracy. Since Brexit, the uplands have never been sunnier, or maybe not…

Those party poopers at the IMF decided to rain on the parade by pointing out that even Russia seems to be doing better than the UK. According to the IMF, the UK economy is expected to contract by 0.5% while the Russian economy is expected to grow by 1%.

Now we can quibble over how accurate the Russian stats are, but no matter what way you look at it, the UK is at the bottom of the league.

This is hot on the heels of a report last week that says the UK car industry is at its lowest level since 1956.

Ultimately Brexit is ideological. No matter what evidence you produce of the damage that Brexit has done, the Brexiteers simply do not care what destruction they have unleashed. Queuing at the ginormous Non-EU passport queue is a small price to pay for your freedom.

But if you favour Irish Unity, then Brexit is the best thing that ever happened, reunification has never been closer.

When you look back at all the violence of the Troubles, it looks even more pointless when you consider that all Republicans had to do was do nothing and wait for the UK to destroy itself.

It’s a funny old world…

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

So on the third anniversary of Brexit, how do you think it is going?

Mick Fealty

How Trumpian politicians “flood the media” with embarrassing issues they’re guilty of too…

Ulster University

Is it time for education without churches?

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation