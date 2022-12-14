Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough…

Fusion energy has been promised for decades now. I remember watching BBC Horizon documentaries about it in the 1990s; it was always ‘just around the corner’. But now it seems we have an actual breakthrough. For the first time, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California could generate more energy than it took to start a reaction.

Fusion is different from nuclear fission. It is a very clean energy source, with none of the pollution and greenhouse gases produced by the burning of fossil fuels and none of the dangerous radioactive waste created by existing nuclear power plants, which use the splitting of uranium to produce energy.

At the moment, it is early days, but it’s a promising step on the road to clean energy. It is amazing what humanity can do if we put our minds to it.

For the first time ever, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved a nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain, sources said https://t.co/GvFnOcLu9x pic.twitter.com/CYxWw9x1FQ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2022