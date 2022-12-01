Slugger Podcast: The Crisis in the GP service…

In this episode, we discuss the crisis in the GP service in Northern Ireland. What are the issues, and more importantly, what do we need to do to address the problems?

My guests are:

Dr. Michael McKenna – A Belfast GP.

Prof. Ciaran O’Neill – A Economist from Queen’s University Belfast specialising in health.

Michael Donnelly –  a facilitator with Future Search who works on helping groups address complex problems in society.

You can listen and subscribe to the Slugger Podcast on Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts or Spotify  Or play the audio below:

