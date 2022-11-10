The red wave fails to materialise for Republicans in the US midterm elections…

| Readers 2036

For months pundits have been predicting a surge of support for Republicans in the US Midterm Elections, the so-called ‘red wave’.

A combination of high inflation and low approval ratings for Joe Biden made many Republicans more than confident of success, but the reality was very different.

So what saved the Democrats from being wiped out? Three things have been suggested.

  1. The rollback of abortion rights galvanised many women to get out and vote.
  2. The threat to democracy posed by the storming of the Capital and the general right-wing rhetoric coming out of many Republicans
  3. Republicans threats to reduce funding for social security and medicare got out the older age groups – and as we all know, older people vote more.

The US is incredibly polarised at the moment, they make us look like a land of peace and harmony.

The elections were terrible for Donald Trump as many of the candidates he backed failed to get elected. He was meant to announce next week that he was running for President again, but this is now uncertain. His main expected rival for the Republican Presidental nomination Ron DeSantis polled extremely well in Florida. One commentator described the Trump setback as the ‘breaking of the Trump fever’ in the Republican Party.

The bigger picture is how the Democrats continue to lose their core working class and immigrant vote. They are seen as Coastal elitists. With no clear candidate to replace Joe Biden, they could be in trouble for the Presidental Election in 2 years.

