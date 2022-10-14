Will Liz Truss throw UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng under the political bus?

Have any individuals ever done more damage to the UK economy than Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng? Maybe Hitler, but you know he was on the other side. When you have the actual Prime Minister of the UK doing the imploding, you have to really question WTF is going on.

The latest is Kwarteng has been recalled back to the UK. Might Liz Truss try to put all the blame on him and sack him? It is the obvious move for her but I don’t think it will be enough to save her political skin.

Kwasi Kwarteng dramatically cuts short his visit to Washington and flies home early into heat of mounting political crisis. https://t.co/bei5oVcIG0 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 14, 2022

Latest PeoplePolling has: Tories: 19%

Lab: 53% Another new record gap and the first time the Tories have been in the teens.https://t.co/gzyeS589RZ — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 13, 2022

She is a dead Prime Minister walking, it is only a matter of time before she is out on her ear. The only question is will she resign or will she be pushed? Place your bets, Halloween, Christmas? I think it could be a lot sooner than we think, as the Tory MPs have their knives out.

🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Senior Conservatives are holding talks about replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt as part of a “coronation” by MPs https://t.co/AgwscfpYS1 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 13, 2022