Fianna Fail-SDLP partnership comes to an end.

Suzanne Breen reports in today’s Belfast Telegraph that the SDLP and Fianna Fail partnership has come to an end after three years.

Breen reports;

The SDLP has officially ended its three-year partnership with Fianna Fail as Colum Eastwood told members that the party must move forward “standing on its own two feet”.

Mr Eastwood made the announcement to 250 delegates at an extraordinary general meeting of his party to discuss the findings of an internal review into its poor Assembly election performance.

 

