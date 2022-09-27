Proposal to give Irish presidential voting rights to NI…

| Readers 0

From the Belfast Telegraph:

The SDLP and Fianna Fáil have supported a proposal by the southern party’s youth wing to extend the vote for an Irish president to Northern Ireland as they encouraged unionists to “embrace” the invitation.

Fianna Fáil members Brendan Smith TD, Senator Erin McGreehan, Niall Blaney TD and SDLP MLA Justin McNulty supported the launch of the Ógra Fianna Fáil plan at Stormont.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith said extending the franchise for future elections for the Office of President of Ireland — Uachtarán na hÉireann — is a small but meaningful acknowledgement of the need to be inclusive of both traditions, and none, on this island in constitutional change in the future.

At the moment, it is just a proposal, and the details seem nonexistent. How would it work in practice? Would it be a postal ballot? Online? In person? If in-person how many centres? If you give it to people in the North, why not Irish people living aboard?

I would have thought a possible way to do it would be to open it up to anyone with an Irish passport. You can have an online system that validates your passport and lets you vote online.

Thoughts?

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Pound crashes to $1.03 against the dollar. Have the Tories wrecked the UK economy?

Brian O'Neill

Former Secretary of State for NI Shaun Woodward says conditions may be already met to hold a border poll…

Brendan Heading

Are border poll criteria an excuse for procrastination ?

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…