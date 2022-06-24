Boris Johnson clinging on to the door handle of Number 10…

So as expected the Conservatives lost both by-elections yesterday. One seat to the Libdems and the other to Labour. The losing Tiverton candidate seemed to take it well…

🔵 “She’s locked herself in a room!” Tiverton's Tory candidate barricaded herself in a room to avoid the cameras following by-election defeat#thread 👇https://t.co/9P7CW1YiUU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2022

This morning Sir Roger Gale Conservative MP for North Thanet was not shy about giving his view of the Prime Minister.

We love a bit of Tory on Tory action in the morning 😂 Sir Roger Gale saying the hide & seek PM is clinging on to the door handle of NO10 , has no honour & won’t be there for the next election 🔥🔥 #BBCBreakfast #BorisMustGo #BorisJohnsonOut pic.twitter.com/viOxVFzYWK — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) June 24, 2022

Is Boris looking at another no-confidence vote?

That didn’t take long: 1922 committee treasurer Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (on a dodgy phone line) tells @BBCr4today Tories need explanations from Johnson and could move against him again, opening door to rewriting party rules to allow a new confidence vote. https://t.co/eMiXOO8GEj — Tim Ross (@TimRoss_1) June 24, 2022