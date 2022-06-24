Boris Johnson clinging on to the door handle of Number 10…

So as expected the Conservatives lost both by-elections yesterday. One seat to the Libdems and the other to Labour. The losing Tiverton candidate seemed to take it well…

This morning Sir Roger Gale Conservative MP for North Thanet was not shy about giving his view of the Prime Minister.

Is Boris looking at another no-confidence vote?