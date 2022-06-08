Pressure from Tory rebels offers Johnson a way out of Protocol deadlock

Larne Harbour

For Boris Johnson, the political calculus has changed radically since he learned that rebels among the 148 MPs who voted to remove him are planning to exploit the Protocol tangle to mount a new challenge to his authority. Their challenge is much wider than a re-run of the old Leave- Remainer split or concern over Northern Ireland. It focuses on two factors: the doubtful legality of the UK Government’s bid to renegotiate the Protocol at a time when legal conduct generally has been a burning issue over Partygate; and the obvious unequal balance of power between the EU and the UK.

The Bill itself will hedge the government bets over going it alone or making a new deal. During its likely tortuous passage through Parliament, one of them can be dropped or emasculated by amendment.

It is at least possible that even if publication goes ahead next week more or less as the present draft, Johnson’s own risk assessment will favour a negotiated settlement that involves a significant retreat from unilateralism. He has always shown himself sensitive to backbench pressure usually from the right. Now, as he faces pressure from all directions, the demand for legality may well outweigh the influence of the narrow nationalism that is the signature of his former Protocol negotiator David Frost. The NI Secretary Brandon Lewis has informed Johnson that mere publication of the Bill will not be enough to coax the DUP into electing a Speaker and thus allowing the institutions to exist in shadow form. The publicity given to this otherwise unremarkable verdict has freed up the prime minister to ignore the DUP at least for the time being. Why not press on regardless?

Tony Blair has offered Johnson a device for backing down more or less gracefully. In his foreword to a paper released recently by his institute, Blair declares that with his long experience of EU negotiations – “things have reached such a state of distrust that the two bureaucratic systems will not settle this; it has to be done at the highest political level because, ultimately, it is not a matter of technical work but political will and leadership”.

One can easily imagine Johnson beginning a round of diplomacy to display his credentials in favour of European solidarity with Ukraine and argue for a more flexible Protocol regime that preserves enough the UK’s position and leaves the DUP high and dry if they still stood out against it.

Blair like many others insists a landing zone can be found to break an otherwise ever tightening deadlock.

Five steps that could help the UK and the EU identify a landing zone for agreement.

Movement of Goods

Agree a “Northern Ireland (NI) approved” goods designation, exempting goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland from regulatory checks and customs requirements necessary under EU law, provided these goods meet specific mutually agreed conditions.

they are bound to Northern Ireland for final sale and consumption and will not move through Northern Ireland onwards to the EU single market;

their disrupted supply risks having detrimental effects on the Northern Irish economy and society; and they meet minimum requirements agreed between the UK and the EU.

Develop a robust surveillance and enforcement system to prevent non-compliance.

Create a governance arrangement to manage future barriers to trade.

Give Northern Irish and UK representatives greater consultative opportunities on draft EU laws that apply to Northern Ireland.

To the extent that new EU legal acts apply to Northern Ireland under the protocol, the European Commission should also allow, and formally invite, UK and Northern Irish representatives to take part in the preparation of drafts later adopted by the EU. Finally, UK and Northern Irish representatives should be able to request a formal preliminary exchange with the European Commission before any final adoption of EU laws that directly apply to Northern Ireland.

Extend the arbitration-based dispute-settlement mechanism from the Withdrawal Agreement to the trade-related parts of the protocol.

New Political Agreement

This first task must start with the UK accepting responsibility for the agreement that it negotiated and signed while seeking changes to the protocol – not by giving ultimatums and acting unilaterally to override its obligations, but by seeking to find constructive outcomes within the framework of the current treaty. The EU, for its part, should accept the principle that the unique circumstances in Northern Ireland require flexibility in the application of EU rules and it should be ready to discuss proposals that go further than its current ones.

The Governance proposals would give a role to the Assembly that any seriously self interested party should prefer over abstention and create pressure for cross party agreement without prejudice to any constitutional principle.