Boris Johnson faces vote of no confidence…

He has been clinging on for months but is today the day of reckoning for The Prime Minister? Why now? Was it the reception Boris got at the Jubilee event that tipped MPs over the edge?

With no obvious successor in the wings might Conservative MPs decide to stick with their Clown Prince or will they think he is beyond redemption? We shall find out this evening.

Courtesy of the BBC here is how a no-confidence vote works:

Tory MPs will vote in a secret ballot. To win, Mr Johnson needs to secure a simple majority. Assuming every Conservative MP casts a vote and nobody abstains, Mr Johnson will need 180 votes (half his MPs, plus one). If Mr Johnson loses, a leadership contest would follow, which he would not be allowed to stand in.