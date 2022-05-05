Great Slugger Gathering of Turnout Numbers: Part One (12 noon)…

In addition to the Open Thread, I’d like to reserve three others for gathering and discussion of turnout figures from polling stations across Northern Ireland. These figures are posted at 12 noon, 5pm and 9pm.

These will give us an idea about turnout which is one of the vital factors in giving us a clue (if not definitively) how different parties are doing. We know where the dominant SF/DUP boxes are.

As we near the next publishing time we will close the first thread and open the next one so we can keep the focus sharp throughout the day. The general rule is that final turnout is close to the 12 noon figure x 4.

We just need the station, box number and the number who’ve voted in each box (there are multiple boxes in each station). We really rely on you even if you are the only one providing data for your constituency.

Places of particular interest are:

All Belfast constituencies, but especially North and East.

South Down

Foyle

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

East Antrim

Upper Bann

Strangford

West Tyrone

That said, we’d love to hear from all constituencies. The more data you can share with us then the better informed the conversation will be. It’s a bit of fun, but it is also something all the parties will be doing.

Ultimately this is about processing, storing, and applying information and sharing it in a public way that’s useful to both ourselves and to countless others.

If you prefer to send me information privately, email me on [email protected]