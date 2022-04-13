Should Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak resign?

The Prime Minister, chancellor and Carrie Johnson have been given fixed-penalty notices for attending a number 10 lockdown party.

Is this a resigning matter? Or with the Ukraine Invasion is it not the right time for a leadership contest?

Partygate: More than half of voters think that Boris Johnson should resign after fine https://t.co/FESnDEhRSU — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 13, 2022

My own view is I am surprised Boris has lasted this long but there is not exactly a wealth of talent to replace him. His likely rival Rishi Sunak has had a terrible few weeks.

Underfortunatly the only one of them with any principles will not be in the race:

The key point is not that Boris Johnson received a penalty notice.

The key point is that the fine proves he has repeatedly lied to parliament about his actions during COVID.

Democracy requires – for voting for accountability – leaders who tell the truth.

He must go. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) April 12, 2022