Should Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak resign?

| Readers 958
boris johnson, politician, prime minister
Photo by TheDigitalArtist on Pixabay

The Prime Minister, chancellor and Carrie Johnson have been given fixed-penalty notices for attending a number 10 lockdown party.

Is this a resigning matter? Or with the Ukraine Invasion is it not the right time for a leadership contest?

My own view is I am surprised Boris has lasted this long but there is not exactly a wealth of talent to replace him. His likely rival Rishi Sunak has had a terrible few weeks.

Underfortunatly the only one of them with any principles will not be in the race: