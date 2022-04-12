Jim Wells endorses TUV candidate…

Jim Wells is giving the DUP another headache by endorsing Harold McKee of the TUV against his own party’s candidate.

The move is likely to result in him being expelled from the DUP but it looks like he will find a new home in the TUV. [Edit: he jumped before being pushed, see bottom]

Harold McKee himself is an ex UUP Councillor who moved to the TUV last year.

At times like this we remember US President Lyndon Johnson’s quote about FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover:

It’s probably better to have him inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in

Update: Jim Wells has resigned from the DUP