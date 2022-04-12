Jim Wells endorses TUV candidate…

Jim Wells is giving the DUP another headache by endorsing Harold McKee of the TUV against his own party’s candidate.

In a dramatic intervention in the Assembly election in South Down, outgoing DUP MLA, Jim Wells, has declared his support for the TUV candidate, Harold McKee.https://t.co/lIIMf1RJIo — Love Ballymena (@LoveBallymena) April 12, 2022

The move is likely to result in him being expelled from the DUP but it looks like he will find a new home in the TUV. [Edit: he jumped before being pushed, see bottom]

Harold McKee himself is an ex UUP Councillor who moved to the TUV last year.

Councillor Harold McKee joins TUV after leaving UUP over its stance on abortion and LGBT issues | Belfast News Letter https://t.co/OSxdbYzYor — Jim Allister (@JimAllister) November 13, 2021

At times like this we remember US President Lyndon Johnson’s quote about FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover:

It’s probably better to have him inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in

Update: Jim Wells has resigned from the DUP

.@Jim_Wells_MLA has announced he has resigned from the DUP after 46 years. It follows his decision to back the TUV candidate Harold McKee for south Down in the forthcoming NI Assembly election. — Tracey Magee (@Tracey_utv) April 12, 2022