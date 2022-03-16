Experts believe up to 150k people in Northern Ireland infected with Covid last week…

I imagine like me, you know loads of people who have had Covid recently, it really is doing the rounds. Given how virulent it is I have been surprised it has not burned itself out by now.

From the Belfast Telegraph:

According to the Department of Health’s daily dashboard on Tuesday, there were 417 Covid occupied hospital beds and a not insignificant 2,605 new cases of the virus diagnosed.

Experts believe the actual infection rate is significantly higher than the dashboard suggests, with the possibility that up to one in 13, or 150,000 people, in Northern Ireland were infected with Covid last week.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association’s Council in Northern Ireland, said GPs are dealing with a rise in Covid-19 patients, but he remains optimistic.

“Covid-19 has increased over the last two weeks but hopefully it won’t result in a surge in hospitalisations,” he said.

“Covid isn’t as severe now, Omicron is definitely a milder form, so while patients are still getting sick, hopefully it won’t result in as many of them becoming seriously unwell.”