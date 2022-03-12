Home heating oil now over £1000 for 900 litres…

Get your thermals on, the price of home heating oil continues to soar. I was looking at the prices of my last 2 fills of 500 litres:

9th Sept 2021 – £210

18th Feb 2022 – £315

Now the same oil quantity would cost me over £600, nearly 3 times the price of 6 months ago.

Every week we survey home heating oil suppliers to provide you with the average cost of 300L, 500L and 900L in your local area. View the latest prices at https://t.co/09VSY1NzKE pic.twitter.com/vYTxZBAGit — The Consumer Council (Northern Ireland) (@ConsumerCouncil) March 10, 2022

Back in February, my niece got gas installed and I took her old oil tank as it was newer than mine. It is surprisingly difficult to get rid of old oil tanks, the council will not take them unless they have been cleaned and cut up into 4 pieces. Commercial companies are looking £250 to take away your old tank.

I listed my old oil tank for free on Gumtree. An aul fella from Ballygowan rocked up to take it away. Chatting with him he said he was getting a second tank as he was convinced Putin would invade Ukraine and the price would soar. At the time I thought he was nuts but just in case I put in an order of 500 litres and got it for £315. That will do me till the autumn, by which time hopefully prices will have come down.

Luckily it has been a mild winter, and spring is around the corner. Petrol and diesel prices are also up but not as severe as home heating oil.

It is no comfort to those on low incomes but I feel this is the shock we need to take green energy seriously. It was complete idiocy that Germany and other countries left themselves so dependent on Russian energy. Thankfully the EU is waking up to the need to be more self-sufficient in energy.

Already half the electricity generated in Northern Ireland comes from renewables, with focus we can easily increase that figure.