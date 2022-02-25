Russian insight on how they do information wars (and how the new demagogues use it in the west)…

‘A study of information dominance published in an authoritative Russian military source lists the main principles of media campaigns as follows:

After watching the Russian Ambassador on RTÉ’s Six One News just now, I thought I’d share these highlights from the Handbook of Russian Information Warfare. It makes for sobering reading (and will be somewhat familiar to consumers of domestic politics)…

“The primary methods of manipulating information used by the mass media in the interests of information-psychological confrontation objectives are:

 Direct lies for the purpose of disinformation both of the domestic population and foreign societies;

 Concealing critically important information;

 Burying valuable information in a mass of information dross;

 Simplification, confirmation and repetition (inculcation);

 Terminological substitution: use of concepts and terms whose meaning is unclear or has undergone qualitative change, which makes it harder to form a true picture of events;

 Introducing taboos on specific forms of information or categories of news;

 Image recognition: known politicians or celebrities can take part in political actions to order, thus exerting influence on the world view of their followers;