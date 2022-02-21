At several stages over the past few days over 90% of NI energy needs came from renewables…

windmills, rainbow, fields

A stunning example of the potential of renewable energy.

Currently over half of our energy needs is being met from renewable power, here is today’s fuel mix from SONI.

Obviously, this is due to the storms and high winds but it is a vindication of the potential for renewables. SONI have a target of generating at least 70% of our power needs from Renewables by 2030. They have a good summary document of their proposals here (PDF).

My personal view is the best mix is renewables combined with next-gen nuclear technology to provide a stable baseload. Improvements in battery technology will also enable better local storage and network storage.

The future is looking a little brighter.