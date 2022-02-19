Sammy Wilson gets a frosty reception at Markethill rally…

Normally a populist crowd-pleaser to the Unionist faithful, Sammy Wilson got a very bad reception at the Markethill Anti NI Protocol rally last night.

More footage of Sammy Wilson DUP MP getting booed and jeered at Markethill…if this is anything to go by they are in for a rough election! Notable that Donaldson who app cancelled last min would have likely had an even worse reception over latest ‘betrayal’ of communities 😬 pic.twitter.com/FLieZIqmY2 — Carla Lang (@CarlaLangNI) February 19, 2022

At one stage Jim Allister tried to intervene:

TUV leader Jim Allister had to intervene during DUP MP Sammy Wilson’s speech at an anti-protocol rally after the crowd booed and jeered him. Jim Allister urged the crowd to listen to him but said to make their anger known on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/6RjK5y2Qg2 — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) February 18, 2022

It is hard to make out some of the jeers but part of it seems to be criticism of the DUP deselecting Jim Wells.

Is this a bad omen for the DUP elections campaign?