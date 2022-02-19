Sammy Wilson gets a frosty reception at Markethill rally…

Normally a populist crowd-pleaser to the Unionist faithful, Sammy Wilson got a very bad reception at the Markethill Anti NI Protocol rally last night.

At one stage Jim Allister tried to intervene:

It is hard to make out some of the jeers but part of it seems to be criticism of the DUP deselecting Jim Wells.

Is this a bad omen for the DUP elections campaign?